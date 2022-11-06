Ireland Weather: Wet and windy week ahead as Met Eireann issues Weather Warning for parts of Ireland

Ireland is in for a wet and windy week ahead as Met Eireann has issued a Weather Warning for parts of Ireland with a Weather Advisory also in place.

Met Eireann has issued as Status Yellow Wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow. According to Met Eireann, a spell of very strong and gusty southerly winds will track eastwards on Monday with damaging gusts of up to 110 km/h possible. The Warning is in place from 11am until 9pm on Monday.

Met Eireann also has a Weather Advisory in place for this week. Met Eireann is warning that further rainfall this week will cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels. That advisory remains in place until Monday.

The full Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week is as follows.

Weather Forecast for Monday

According to Met Eireann, the weather on Monday will become increasingly wet and windy. The morning will be cloudy and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain. Heavier rain will develop in the west and southwest in the early afternoon and will track eastwards across the country during the rest of the afternoon and the evening. Localised flooding is possible. The rain will be accompanied by very strong and gusty southerly winds, strongest in coastal counties in the south and later the southeast. Mild with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

On Monday night, rain will clear eastwards with blustery showers following from the west. Lowest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Tuesday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in fresh south to southwest winds.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Wednesday will start off bright with sunny spells and some showers further west. During the afternoon, outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and spread across the country through the evening and early night. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light southerly winds gradually increasing and becoming fresh to strong on Wednesday night.

Weather Forecast for Thursday

Thursday will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Later in the day, more persistent rain will spread eastwards across the country. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with fresh to strong southerly winds.

Weather Forecast for Friday and the weekend

Current indications suggest that Friday and next weekend will continue mild and unsettled with rain or showers at times, especially over the western half of the country.