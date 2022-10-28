Cloughjordan road improvements welcomed - Ryan O'Meara

Fianna Fáil activist for the Nenagh Local Electoral Area, Ryan O'Meara has welcomed badly-needed resurfacing works near Cloughjordan.

Ryan had been working with a number of local residents and Deputy Jackie Cahill for an extended period of time to see these road improvement and road safety works carried out in the Ballycapple/Bantis area.

Speaking on this today, Ryan O'Meara said: "I would like to thank Tipperary County Council for agreeing to our request for these resurfacing works in the Ballycapple/Bantis area, outside of Cloughjordan. Since becoming the Fianna Fáil Local Representative in the Nenagh-Borrisokane-Lower Ormond area earlier this year, which includes Cloughjordan, a large number of local people have been in contact with me to seek improvements to this road surface.

"Living locally in Cloughjordan, it is clear to me that a renewed focus needs to be placed on the locality, particularly local infrastructure by Tipperary County Council. There are a number of local roads in terrible condition and some people have expressed disappointment that more of our local roads were not included on the Council's roads improvement plans between now and 2024.

"I would like to thank Deputy Jackie Cahill for working with me on this issue, and for visiting Ballycapple with me to view the road surface. It was clear that these works were needed for road safety reasons, and I am grateful for the Council taking these concerns on board. We are continuing to work on a number of other local roads issues in the area", Ryan O'Meara concluded.