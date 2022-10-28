Search

28 Oct 2022

Cloughjordan road improvements welcomed - Ryan O'Meara

Cloughjordan road improvements welcomed - Ryan O'Meara

Cloughjordan village

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

28 Oct 2022 3:08 PM

Email:

news@midlandtribune.ie

Fianna Fáil activist for the Nenagh Local Electoral Area, Ryan O'Meara has welcomed badly-needed resurfacing works near Cloughjordan.

Ryan had been working with a number of local residents and Deputy Jackie Cahill for an extended period of time to see these road improvement and road safety works carried out in the Ballycapple/Bantis area.

Speaking on this today, Ryan O'Meara said: "I would like to thank Tipperary County Council for agreeing to our request for these resurfacing works in the Ballycapple/Bantis area, outside of Cloughjordan. Since becoming the Fianna Fáil Local Representative in the Nenagh-Borrisokane-Lower Ormond area earlier this year, which includes Cloughjordan, a large number of local people have been in contact with me to seek improvements to this road surface.

"Living locally in Cloughjordan, it is clear to me that a renewed focus needs to be placed on the locality, particularly local infrastructure by Tipperary County Council. There are a number of local roads in terrible condition and some people have expressed disappointment that more of our local roads were not included on the Council's roads improvement plans between now and 2024.

"I would like to thank Deputy Jackie Cahill for working with me on this issue, and for visiting Ballycapple with me to view the road surface. It was clear that these works were needed for road safety reasons, and I am grateful for the Council taking these concerns on board. We are continuing to work on a number of other local roads issues in the area", Ryan O'Meara concluded.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media