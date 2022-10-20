North Tipperary school celebrates 75 years of education

THE entire community of Rathcabbin came together on Sunday last to honour the local St Flannan’s NS as it celebrated its 75th Anniversary.

After Mass in the local church, which was celebrated by Fr Michael Cooney PP, a huge crowd adjourned to the local hall where the school pupils entertained with singing and dancing.

Three past pupils performed. Rachel Cleary entertained the audience as she sang and played the guitar while Jack Kennedy performed solo ‘You Raise Me Up’ and Maryln Russell brought the house down with her version of ‘Rose Garden’ and ‘ Coat of many Colours’.

Another past pupil Michael Brophy told the gathering that when St Flannan’s was opened in 1947 a newspaper report mentioned that it cost 5,000 pounds to build. McGough’s were the builders and it was expected it would accommodate 250 pupils. “It was a far cry from the two roomed Gurteen School,” the paper read.

Michael also interviewed three teachers. Retired teacher Frances Moylan reflected on what life was like in the school when she taught there with the large numbers in every class. Present junior class teacher and Deputy Principal Marguerite Walsh mentioned the outside toilets and heating up the cold bottle of tea by the open fire. Giolla Kennedy Naylor reflected on what teacher influenced her while she was a pupil there and how she would wish that one day she could teach in Rathcabbin.

“Not only am I a past pupil and a teacher, but also a parent of the school and I hope that when the school is celebrating its 100th Anniversary that I will be still there doing what I love best – teaching,” she said.

Ken Hogan reflected on a somewhat humorous journey through Rathcabbin NS and said that many past pupils have served Lorrha and Tipp GAA well through the years, singling out Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher as one such well known past pupil

Michael Liffey recalled coming through fields to school and going home the road where Sally Reddin would pack them all into her car. “She was the only one with a car then,” recalled Michael. He then went on to name all the male and female pupils who attended with him.

School Principal Conor Darcy welcomed everyone and thanked the staff both past and present along with the whole school community. He thanked the clergy who always support the school, the past and present BOM and the Parents Association singling out Clare Bourke for her work as chairperson. He also thanked the parents who always bring their children to all events organised by the school.

Chairperson of the BOM Nora Kennedy welcomed Fr Michael, guests, staff past and present and the community. “Gurteen National School was built in 1942 and vacated in 1947. It is ironic that 46 years ago this month that Michael and I made it our home,” she said. Nora wondered about all the stories that would be told throughout the day about the old and the present day building by past pupils of both. She said the Parents Association have been a tower of strength in seeing all the improvements made in the school over the years, come to fruition.

She thanked everyone “who has contributed to the enhancement and development of our lovely school”. In thanking the clergy, Nora singled out the late Fr John Donnelly who visited the school so often as he loved talking to the pupils and she remarked that he knew all their names. “He is gone to his eternal reward and he will always be remembered by us all,” she said and finished by wishing a very happy and memorable day.