Roscrea Community News

Roscrea Lions tribute to Denis Meagher

It was with profound regret that Roscrea Lions Club learned of the passing of one of its most loyal members Denis Meagher recently.

Denis joined the Lions in 1972 and in the 50 years that followed was a regular attendee at meetings. Whenever the club sought the advice of the member of long standing, Denis was willing to give.

One of life's gentlemen, Denis will be missed by his wife Phil, children, grandchildren, members of the wider community, his friends and Roscrea Lions Club.

The late Denis Meagher

Roscrea St. Vincent De Paul

The Roscrea Conference of the Society of the St Vincent De Paul helpline number is (087) 444 1835. Those who need assistance should contact the above number and all calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Roscrea Country Market

Roscrea Country Market opens on Fridays from 10am to 12.30pm in the Muintir Na Tire Hall, Roscrea with a supply of cakes, tarts, scones, pavlovas, jams, eggs, brown bread. The market now has crafts as well, so pop along and have a look.

Monster Auction

A monster auction will be held in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Rocrea on Saturday, November 5, at 3.00 pm. which will comprise timber, turf, briquettes, vouchers for goods and services. etc.

The sale is being organised by the members of the Church of Ireland, Roscrea for the upkeep of the church and grounds, which is an important landmark of the town enjoyed by townspeople and visitors alike.

A donation of 25% of the proceeds of the auction will be donated to "Autism Awareness Roscrea" in support of the fantastic work carried out by them in the community. Further details later and also on Facebook.

Roscrea Speakers Club

The last meeting of Roscrea Speakers Club was on Thursday, September 29 and was a busy meeting with no less than three members delivering prepared speeches and each being positively evaluated by experienced members.

Evaluations from other members are one of the ways we learn and grow in confidence at our club. We take positive advise and suggestions on board and so we improve on each speaking occasion.

As with all our post Covid meetings we had members and guests joining us through zoom and also physically present in our meeting room in Racket Hall Hotel.

Our topics session was varied and entertaining with many members choosing to contribute. This part of each meeting helps us improve impromptu speaking skills - which is where you may be asked a question or your opinion at a work meeting or socially with no chance to prepare your answer.

We practice and learn to think and speak at the same time. Our word of the evening was "spectacular", which was used on many occasions throughout and sometimes with great humour and fun.

Our meeting ended at 9.30 pm after our secretary had set the agenda and taken volunteers for prepared speeches for our next meeting on Thursday October 13 at 8pm in Racket Hall Hotel. If you find public speaking challenging, why not come along and join us on the night in our meeting room or tune in through zoom from your own home and decide for yourself if Roscrea Speakers Club can help you fulfil your potential. For further details or meeting link please contact Larry on (086) 8125427 or email roscreaspeakers2021@ gmail.com

Roscrea Trailblazers

Last Thursday night we kept it local with a walk around The Killavilla Loop just outside Roscrea. Another well attended walk with the weather perfect for walking with no wind or rain to hamper the group.

As the nights have started to close in it’s back to using the head and hand torches. Well done to everyone that made the effort. This Thursday, October 13 we are back in The Slieve Blooms with a walk at the back of Kinnitty Castle. 7 km moderate, looped walk, and well suited for all levels., Time: 2 Hours. Meeting at the Kinnitty Castle carpark at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch.

Our next Greenway walk will be the next section of The Barrow Way on Sunday, November 6. This is a 23k flat walk from McCartneys Lock Bridge to Athy.

If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on (086) 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers. You will be made very welcome.