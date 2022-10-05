Laois-Offaly TD 'available for selection' in December cabinet reshuffle

FINE Gael Laois-Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan has said he is available to serve as a government minister again when the cabinet reshuffle takes place in December.

Speaking after a Fine Gael 'budget roadshow' in Tullamore where Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe met local businesses and politicians, Deputy Flanagan said: “I had the honour and privilege to serve in three government departments, the Department of Children, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Justice. My message to Leo Varadkar is that I've reached peak fitness, I'm available for selection.”

He added that he is currently “actively engaged in his work as a TD for the Laois-Offaly constituency and is “looking forward to heading into my 10th general election seeking a mandate for the people in respect of work done and in respect of future plans for the constituency”.

First elected as a TD in 1987, and a senior minister from 2014 until he was not reappointed after the 2020 general election, the 65-year-old remarked: “Age is but a number.”

Asked if the Fine Gael leadership retained the confidence of its parliamentary party as opinion polls continue to suggest a stagnation in public support, Deputy Flanagan replied: “Absolutely.”

He said: “We acknowledge that this is a time of great challenge. I'm very pleased to have the opportunity to engage directly with the Minister for Finance in the context of current budgetary matters and I believe that it's important that as a party we listen. That's what we're doing and continuing to act on feedback up and down the country.”

Minister Donohoe said he sees his own future as being “within Irish politics” after ruling himself out as a candidate for the vacant post of managing director of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

The ESM is the financial institution which was used to support national economies during the last financial crash.

“I see my future within Irish politics and I hope I can have the opportunity to continue to serve but it's not a decision for me to make. I'll continue with my work in the Eurogroup which will take me up to the end of the year and then the party leaders will take the decision on [ministerial appointments].”

The cabinet reshuffle will take place when Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar swap roles in December.

Fine Gael sources indicated that there might be little room for substantial changes in cabinet posts given that Minister Donohoe has confirmed he will not be leaving for the European position.