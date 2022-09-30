Search

30 Sept 2022

'Thank You' celebration for helping Roscrea Tidy Towns

The photo shows some of the Asylum Seekers, Tidy Towns volunteers, together with Brian Colclough and SuperValu Management at Saturday’s lunch

Since their arrival in Roscrea, a large group of Asylum Seekers has been volunteering with Roscrea Tidy Towns on Saturday mornings.

With their help, Roscrea Tidy Towns volunteers were able to complete the heavy work of cleaning, clearing and tidying verges and gardens much more easily and quickly.

Add to that the fact they were able to sweep and litter-pick the town and approach roads more than once.
The group varied in size from Saturday to Saturday with sometimes four or five helpers turning up to supplement our Tidy Towns volunteers, but more often than not there were as many as ten or more.

As a token of appreciation for their support, last Saturday September 24, following a litter-pick on approach roads to the town, their sponsors Bernies SuperValu Roscrea hosted a 'Thank You' lunch at the Gantly Way Restaurant.

Roscrea Tidy Towns would like to acknowledge all the help they have received from their Asylum Seekers and wish them every success for their futures here.

They would also like to thank Bernie's SuperValu on Main Street in Roscrea for hosting the event. They would also like to thank the management and staff of The Gantly Way Restaurant for accommodating such a large group at such a busy time and for their superb menu and service.

