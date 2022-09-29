Local College provides support for the Hooves 4 Hospice project

THE Lions Clubs in the Midlands have joined forces with the farming community, supportive organisations and individuals in a fundraising project, which they named ‘Hooves for Hospice’ (H4H). The project has the potential to raise a sizeable sum of money for the much-needed Level 3 Regional Hospice.

The project involves recruiting a large number of farmers who are willing to rear a young animal. When ready for sale, the animals will be sold by the Lions Club and the entire proceeds of the sale will be donated to help fund the building of the hospice

In September 2021 Clonaslee College kick-started their involvement with this very worthwhile project by fronting an awareness campaign to identify if any farming families in the community would be willing to participate in the project. Two animals were kindly donated and reared by the Lawlor and Corcoran families.

In addition, the TY class of 2021 raised funds through a colour themed non-uniform day (as part of mental health month). This money was used to purchase a third animal which was reared by the Dunne family on behalf of the class. Profiles of each animal were created which provided unique learning opportunities and discussions in Senior Cycle Ag. Science classes.

On September 8th the class involved with this project visited Tullamore mart to sell their bullock which weighed in at 480kg and sold for €1,240. In addition, the other two bullocks also sold on the day. They extend thanks to everyone in the GVN group Tullamore for facilitating the sale and their visit. It was a great opportunity for the students to witness a live mart ring in operation, especially for those students studying Agricultural Science for Leaving Certificate.

Another fundraising endeavour which they undertook was a whole-school 1,000 km challenge. This had the added benefit of promoting physical activity and wellbeing. This walk, which was organised by the same TY class, took place last April and also proved hugely successful. Local primary school students in addition to all students and staff from Clonaslee College collected money on sponsorship cards for the cause before walking together to hit the combined 1,000km target.

After the challenge, all participants enjoyed burgers and refreshments while a raffle for all those who donated was held. They would like to express their thanks to ABP food group for sponsoring a large number of burgers for the event and their Home Economics Dept for organising the cooking. Members of the Hooves 4 Hospice Committee also attended the event and expressed their thanks to the students.

To conclude their involvement with this very worthwhile project they recently presented a cheque to the H4H committee for an incredible €7,574 (combination of proceeds from the 1,000km challenge and the sale of the animals). They are delighted to be the first secondary school in the midlands to support H4H which has proved to be a fantastic experience for the students. They are very grateful to the H4H committee and Tullamore Lions Club who provided support throughout their involvement with this project.

Finally, they would like to sincerely thank all their students, staff and wider community for supporting this project throughout the past 12 months.