IRELAND WEATHER: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather is set to turn cooler this week according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.

According to Met Eireann, the weather will be changeable this week with outbreaks of rain at times and feeling quite cool in a west to northwest airflow.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, the weather will be largely dry on MOnday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Just occasional showers, mainly in Leinster and Ulster. Cool and breezy with a moderate to fresh and gusty northwesterly wind and highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Generally dry with some clear spells on Monday night and just a few showers in the northeast. Rain will move into the far southwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a moderate northwesterly wind.

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland states that Tuesday will be cloudy with rain at times in the west and south, but in the north and east there will be sunny spells and showers. Rather cool and breezy with a moderate to fresh northwesterly breeze and highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees.

Cloud and scattered outbreaks of rain will extend across the rest of the country on Tuesday night. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in a mainly light northwesterly wind.

According to Met Eireann, cloud will break up during Wednesday, leaving sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light northwesterly breezes.

Generally dry and clear on Wednesday night. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.

According to Met Eireann, the weather will be largely dry on Thursday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Just a few isolated showers, especially towards the northeast of the country. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light westerly winds, gradually backing southerly.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, considerable uncertainty remains for the weather forecast for Friday but early indications are that Friday and the weekend will be very unsettled with wet and windy conditions possible.