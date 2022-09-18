IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mainly dry but there will be some spells of rain at time.

According to Met Eireann, rain is forecast to move across the country on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Otherwise it will be quite settled, with most outbreaks of rain and drizzle occurring in the west and northwest. Temperatures will be near or above average.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Monday will be generally cloudy although there will be some sunny breaks at times. There will be well scattered light showers, mainly in Ulster and Leinster, with a light south to southwest or variable breeze. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain on Monday night and drizzle developing in the north and west. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Tuesday will be largely cloudy and dry, however there will be outbreaks of light rain or drizzle in Ulster and Connacht. Mild and humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in a light to moderate south to southwest breeze.

Staying mild and cloudy on Tuesday night with temperatures staying above 10 to 14 degrees. Most areas will stay dry but there will be further outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in Connacht and Ulster.

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle continuing in the west and north. Light to moderate southerly winds in the morning, increasing moderate to fresh later. Staying mild with highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.

Wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees, coolest in the west and northwest, with a moderate to fresh south to southwest wind.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, the rain will clear eastwards on Thursday morning and will be followed by mostly dry and sunny weather for the rest of the day. A few showers will develop in the west and northwest, mainly near the coast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the southeast, with a light to moderate westerly wind.

Staying settled for Friday and Saturday but there is potential for wet and windy weather on Sunday.