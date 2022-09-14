Suspended sentence for Offaly van driver

A THREE-month suspended sentence was imposed on a man who Tullamore District Court heard had driven a van even though he was disqualified at the time.

Miroslaw Miedzinski (65), Shannon Court, Harbour Road, Banagher, was wearing no seat belt when he was stopped by Garda Pat McGee at Castle Street, Birr on June 30 last.

Garda McGee said the man had been disqualified from driving for three years at Tullamore Circuit Court on June 6, 2019, a ban which was to come into effect on November 30 that year.

The disqualification was imposed for driving without insurance on May 5, 2019, Garda McGee detailed.

The garda said Mr Miedzinski, who was assisted by an interpreter in court, was driving a Transit van when he stopped him in Birr and he subsequently charged him with having no licence and insurance.

Aisling Maloney, defending solicitor, said her client was a man who had very poor English and while he was on social welfare, he had managed to get part time employment.

Judge Michele Finan told the accused that she would impose a four-year driving ban along with the suspended sentence.

“You took a chance on the road and got caught,” she said.

The sentence would only be suspended for a two-year period if the man swore he would not drive again while banned.

“I want you to get in here into the witness box,” she told Mr Miedzinski.

When the defendant hesitated, Judge Finan shouted: “Get into the witness box!”

After he took the oath with the assistance of the interpreter, Mr Miedzinski was asked if he understood he was now disqualified for a period of four years.

The accused man said he did understand and told the court that there had been “a mistake” in his head prior to his previous conviction.

He swore he would abide by the court order.

Judge Finan granted him legal aid.