Roscrea Community News

Roscrea Musical Society

The AGM of Roscrea Musical Society will take place on Wednesday 14th September at 20.00 in Abbey Hall, Roscrea. We look forward to your attendance.

Roscrea Badminton Club

Roscrea Badminton Club training will continue every Monday in the Community Hall in Shinrone from 7:30pm. New members, both social and competitive are most welcome to come along.

If you just wish to try out the sport, racquets can be provided. For information ring Danny at (087) 9482127, or Pauline at (085) 7080515, or Bernard at (083) 3459496.

Roscrea Country Market

Roscrea Country Market opens on Fridays from 10am to 12.30pm in the Muintir Na Tire Hall, Roscrea with a supply of cakes, tarts, scones, pavlovas, jams, eggs, brown bread. The market now has crafts as well, so pop along and have a look.

Pilgrimage to Knock Shrine

The Legion of Mary are organising their final Pilgrimage of 2022 on Sunday, September 25.

Buses serving Roscrea, Birr and all usual areas. Leaving Car Park in Roscrea (beside Tescos) at 8.15am. Fares Adults €20. Students €5. Bookings with Margaret at (087) 150 9522 or Mary (086) 405 5570 or any member of the Legion of Mary.

Gaelic for Mothers and Others

Venue: Cistercian Monastery, Roscrea. E53 HR62. Mondays 7.30 to 8.30pm. Whatsapp: Tim 087 9923557. No experience necessary. All fitness levels are welcome.

Brendan Shine Concert

Tickets for the Brendan Shine Concert in Aghancon Hall on Friday September 16 at 8pm are now sold out. Doors open at 7pm.

Roscrea St. Vincent De Paul

The Roscrea Conference of the Society of the St Vincent De Paul helpline number is (087) 444 1835. Those who need assistance should contact the above number and all calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Tipperary Sports Partnership

AquaFit in Roscrea

Tipperary Sports Partnership are facilitating an Aqua Fit for Older Adults in Roscrea Leisure Centre starting on Tuesday, October 4 at 12.30pm for six weeks. Price €25 (for six sessions) plus booking fee.

Further details please see www.tipperarysports.ie or call (052) 6166201.

Attracting and Retaining Volunteers Workshop

Tipperary Sports Partnership in partnership with Tipperary Volunteer Centre are delighted to launch it's new Attracting and Retaining Volunteers Workshop which aims to support clubs and sporting organisations to attract new volunteers and retain their existing volunteers to support the development of their clubs and sport in Tipperary.

A workshop will be delivered via zoom on Wednesday, September 28 at 7.30pm. Booking is through www.tipperarysports.ie

Lets Get Tipperary Walking

Tipperary Sports Partnership in association with Suil Eile are facilitating two Let’s Get Tipperary Walking Programmes.

These programmes will be led by a qualified walking tutor each night and starts at a distance of 4km with small increases each week and will finish with a distance of 8.5km. The cost of the programme is €10 + online booking fee. Booking is through www.tipperearysports.ie

Roscrea Trailblazers

Last Thursday night the Trail Blazers had a well attended walk in the grounds of Mount St Joseph’s Abbey.

There was a fabulous full moon on the night and the group got some fantastic photos. Well done to everyone that made the effort.

This Thursday, September 15 we are going to go to the Kinnity Castle Loop in The Slieve Blooms. A moderate walk on forest tracks and trails, which is 7km moderate, looped walk, and well suited for all levels., Time: 2 Hours. Meeting at the Kinnity Castle carpark at 7pm. Please bring a head/hand torch.

Our next Greenway walk will be The Barrow Way on Sunday, September 25, which is a 23k flat walk from Robertstown to McCartneys Lock Bridge.

If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on (086) 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers. You will be made very welcome.

Roscrea Speakers Club

Our last meeting took place on Thursday, September 1 and once again was a very enjoyable affair offering learning and self development to all who attended.

It was again conducted through our new hybrid format which offers members and guests alike the option of attending the meeting in person in our meeting room in the Racket Hall Hotel, or tuning in via zoom through our meeting link.

We had two prepared speeches on the night. First speech was from Level 1 of our Pathways programme and the purpose of this speech for the speaker was to teach how to write a speech with purpose on any topic, receive feedback from the meeting and apply this learning and feedback to a second speech at a future date.

Our second speaker delivered a speech from level two of our pathways programme, which challenged the speaker to learn and practice the skills necessary to "connect with an unfamiliar audience".

Again, positive and constructive feedback is given to the speaker from our members, and so we learn each time to improve our speaking skills and gain confidence.

The 'Seans Corner' section of our meeting saw a member deliver a beautifull poem called 'A great Day' by Brendan Kennelly.

Our second half of the meeting saw a number of current topics introduced to members for off the cuff discussion, without having the chance to prepare the answer.

This challenges and teaches members to become more confident in informal settings and conversation and the chosen topics always offer great fun and entertainment.

Our next meeting is on Thursday, September 15, and all are welcome to come along in person to the Racket Hall Hotel at 8pm, or tune in via zoom to see for yourself the learning and self development opportunities that Roscrea Speakers Club can offer you - to help you enhance your private and professional lives.

For more information and meeting link please contact Larry on (086) 8125427 or email roscreaspeakers2021@ gmail.com

Dimma's Books

Roscrea's boutique bookshop located in the Vincent's Shop on Church Street and named after Roscrea's most famous scribe, the Monk Dimma, is proving a great success - some bargain rare publications are starting to run out.

Of particular local interest are local volumes available at never to be repeated prices - with volumes by John Feehan, George Cunningham, Mary McNamara, Kathleen Moloughney, Peter Byrne and others, as well as Roscrea Peoples priced only €3 each and People of the Year booklets at a nominal cost of one euro.

A huge variety of cookery books, new novels and a marvellous display in a doll’s house of beautiful juvenile books await you in Dimma's.

