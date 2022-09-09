Who are the guests on the Late Late Show tonight?

The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show and it's a star-studded line up.

Ryan meets with Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts in London to talk about their new romantic comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and why they wanted to make another movie together. Ryan will also chat to them about George’s Irish ancestry and Julia’s memories of filming ‘Michael Collins’ here in Ireland.

Amy Huberman will be on the show to talk about her new children's book and her upcoming acting work.

TikTok star Tadhg Fleming, Mrs Brown's Boys actress Fiona O'Carroll and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba will speak about why they wanted to face their fears in signing up to be part of this year's ‘Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals’.

Ahead of the first ever Dublin Brick Con in Ireland, we will have a few very special Lego recreations of famous Irish landmarks in-studio.

Plus, we will have a very special musical performance with Megan O’Neill singing "Lay your Head Down.”

The Late Late Show is on RTÉ One on Friday, September 9 at 9:35pm