Search

26 Aug 2022

Extend the deadline for spreading chemical nitrogen – Cahill

Extend the deadline for spreading chemical nitrogen – Cahill

Deputy Jackie Cahill with his livestock

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

26 Aug 2022 11:42 AM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Cathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, and Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has called on the Minister for Agriculture to extend the deadline for the spreading of chemical nitrogen this year.

Deputy Cahill made these calls following an exceptionally long period of dry weather, where growth has been at a minimum and farmers have failed to get a second cut of silage saved before the end of the summer months.

Speaking on this today, Deputy Cahill said: “With the prolonged period of dry weather we’ve experienced this year, fodder supplies are already coming under pressure on many farms.”

The Tipperary TD highlighted that a similar policy was implemented in 2018, saying: “We saw an extension to the deadline for the spreading of chemical nitrogen during the 2018 fodder crisis, which had a major benefit in extending the grazing season and the amount of grass produced that year.

“The same extension should be applied now for 2022, due to the lack of growth we have unfortunately been experiencing this summer.”

Cahill continued to highlight the struggles that many farmers are already facing in relation to fodder, saying: “Many farmers have failed to get a second cut of silage saved due to the dry weather and the lack of growth on farms, and some are already digging into the first cut to make up for a shortage of grass.

“We need to take advantage of late grazing this year and also allow for a second cut of silage on farms. This can be done by providing the extension for the spreading of chemical nitrogen, just as we were permitted in 2018.

“I have written to the Minister for Agriculture on this and I am pushing my colleagues in Government to see this extension granted”, Cahill concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media