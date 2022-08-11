Search

11 Aug 2022

More than 40 events planned for Heritage Week in Offaly

More than 40 events planned for Heritage Week in Offaly

The drawing above of the Crannóg Pottery gate in the West End of Banagher is by Donal Burke of Clonfert.

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Aug 2022 3:45 PM

HERITAGE Week begins in Offaly on Saturday week August 13th and concludes on Sunday fortnight August 21st.

More than 40 events are planned throughout the county over nine action-packed days with just a handful of these are online. So get hold of the sixteen-page booklet listing all the local details or download the programme at www.heritageweek.ie

Two events are planned for Banagher. The first is on Saturday August 13th starting at the Library Carpark at 4pm and finishing about 6pm at Banagher Bridge. The event will be in the form of a gentle ramble from the library to the Market Square and Saint Rynagh’s old church and graveyard. The walk will then continue down Main Street with short diversions into Queen Street, Crank House Courtyard, the Marina, The West End, the Bridge Barrack Yard and finally to have a close look at the recently erected new signs illustrating Banagher's Napoleonic Heritage. The guides will share the town’s past history and also discuss current heritage initiatives and future horizons for the town’s architectural heritage. Organisers: Kieran Keenaghan & James Scully for Offaly History. For further information email: jsmeelick@gmail.com or telephone: (085) 7107569.

The second event takes place a week later on Saturday August 20th at 11.30am when the author of Historic Banagher: Conservation, Interpretation and Management Plan, Eoghan Broderick, will give a presentation and talk about the plan at the Library in Banagher. Copies of the plan will also be available on the day. Venue: Banagher Library, Harbour Road, R42XY40 Organiser: Banagher Tidy Towns. Telephone: (087) 6787403. Email: banaghertidytown@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media