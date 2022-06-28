WEATHER IRELAND: Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland with more wet an windy weather on the way

Ireland is in for more unsettled weather in the coming days according to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann.

Met Eireann is forecasting the weather to be cool with rain and showers and some thundery bursts in the coming days and it will also be breezy at times. However there will also be some sunny spells and there will be drier intervals developing for the weekend.

Weather forecast for Tuesday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Tuesday will start off fairly dull in the east with widespread outbreaks of rain. Brighter in the west with sunny spells although there will be some scattered heavy showers about too. During the afternoon the brighter showery conditions will extend to all parts, heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country, although they will become more isolated towards evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, in fresh or strong and very blustery southerly winds, easing later.

Tuesday night will bring clear spells and further scattered showers, heavy in places. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees, in light southwesterly breezes. A few mist patches forming.

Looking ahead for the week?



It’s going to be unsettled with rain & showers and it’ll be breezy at times too ️️



But between showers, there’ll be sunny spells & drier intervals developing for next weekend ️



Weather forecast for Wednesday

Wednesday will bring sunny spells and showers, they will be heaviest and most frequent in the west during the morning, before spreading to the east during the afternoon with some thundery bursts possible at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, mildest in the east, as light southwest winds veer northwesterly and increase light to moderate.

Showery rain will continue in parts of the east on Wednesday night. Elsewhere, there will be drier conditions though some showers will also feed into the western coasts later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, coolest in the west in light westerly or variable breezes. A few mist or fog patches in parts too.

Weather forecast for Thursday

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland states that Thursday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery, especially in parts of the northeast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday night with showery outbreaks of rain or drizzle in parts of the north. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light southwesterly breezes.

Weather forecast for Friday

According to Met Eireann, Friday morning will bring a few scattered showers and some bright spells at first. Outbreaks of rain or drizzle then spreading over the country during the afternoon and evening. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees, in mostly moderate south to southwesterly winds.

Weather forecast for the weekend

Winds will veer west to northwest on Saturday bringing further showers but a lot of dry weather in the south and southwest. Some bright or sunny spells too especially later in the day with temperatures marginally higher.

Current indications suggest that Sunday will be a bright fresh day with sunny spells and a few light passing showers, mainly in the north.