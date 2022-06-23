Up to 500 jobs on offer at first ever Offaly Job Fair

HUNDREDS of positions will be on offer at a job fair in July organised by Tullamore and District Chamber of Commerce.

The first ever Offaly Job Fair takes place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday, July 2 next from 10am to 6pm

Up to 35 firms from a host of different sectors will take place and organisers believe that up to 500 jobs will be available to prospective employees.

Launching the fair Tullamore Chamber President Anthony Hanniffy said Offaly and Tullamore were great places to work and live.

He said the fair was prompted by the increasing number of people who wish to work in their local region.

“Many people were working remotely during the Covid pandemic and would now prefer to work in their own areas rather than return to their offices in Dublin,” Mr Hanniffy told the Tribune.

Also present at the launch were the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Declan Harvey, the Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Tony McCormack, Deputy Carol Nolan and the Chief Executive of the council, Anna Marie Delaney.

