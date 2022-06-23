Search

23 Jun 2022

Up to 500 jobs on offer at first ever Offaly Job Fair

Jobs Fair 2

Anthony Hanniffy, on right, President of the Chamber pictured with local politicians and business representatives at the launch of the fair

Reporter:

Ger Scully

23 Jun 2022 1:29 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

HUNDREDS of positions will be on offer at a job fair in July organised by Tullamore and District Chamber of Commerce.

The first ever Offaly Job Fair takes place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday, July 2 next from 10am to 6pm

Up to 35 firms from a host of different sectors will take place and organisers believe that up to 500 jobs will be available to prospective employees.

Launching the fair Tullamore Chamber President Anthony Hanniffy said Offaly and Tullamore were great places to work and live.

He said the fair was prompted by the increasing number of people who wish to work in their local region.

“Many people were working remotely during the Covid pandemic and would now prefer to work in their own areas rather than return to their offices in Dublin,” Mr Hanniffy told the Tribune.

Also present at the launch were the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Declan Harvey, the Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Tony McCormack, Deputy Carol Nolan and the Chief Executive of the council, Anna Marie Delaney.

More details later.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media