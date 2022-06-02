Man drunk on vodka kicked young woman on Tullamore street

A man pleaded guilty to committing a public order offence in Tullamore during last Wednesday's sitting of Tullamore District Court.

Andrew Robinson, Ballybritt, Roscrea was in a drunken condition on Bridge Street, Tullamore on Saturday February 19 last.

The court was told that he kicked a young woman on the street when he was intoxicated and was arrested by the Gardaí. He also vomited in his prison cell in Tullamore Garda Station.

A victim impact statement was handed in to Judge Patricia Cronin. The statement said that while the victim, who was a Leaving Cert student from Maynooth, wasn't physically injured, it had mentally upset her. The victim said she was very upset after the event.

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly told the court that Robinson is 25 years of age and has a job in the construction industry.

“On this occasion he had been drinking vodka, after several months of not drinking at all, and it had a very bad effect on him. He has no memory of the incident on Bridge Street. He is deeply ashamed of his behaviour.”

Robinson was also charged with drink driving on February 17 last. Sgt James O'Sullivan said the defendant had a reading of 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The Sergeant said Robinson's car collided with a parked car. The matter was covered by the insurance company.

Judge Cronin convicted for drink driving. She fined €250 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Regarding the public order incident on February 19 she adjourned for a Probation Report.

“The defendant hasn't been in trouble before,” commented the Judge, “and I want to try and ensure that he doesn't come before the courts again. He needs to think about his relationship with alcohol and he could explore that issue with the Probation Officer. I am concerned about the fact that he couldn't remember what he did. He may need some assistance in addressing his relationship with alcohol.”