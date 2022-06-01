Large number of homeless adults in Offaly sought emergency accommodation during one week

THERE were 27 homeless adults in Offaly during the week of April 18-24, 2022, according to figures from the Department of Housing.

The report states that in the same week 101 homeless adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in the midlands.

52 of those were male and 49 were female. 19 were in the 18-24 age group, 57 in the 25-44 age category, 23 were between 45 and 64 and two were in the 65 plus group.

83 were Irish, 11 were from the European Economic Area EEA or the United Kingdom and 7 were non-EEA.

22 families in the midlands accessed emergency accommodation during the same week of which 17 were single parent families. A total of 27 were adults and 42 ware child dependents.

A recent housing report to Tullamore Municipal District indicated that tender documents are to be prepared in relation to the redesign of Clonamore House on the Arden Road in Tullamore, for use as emergency accommodation.

The former hotel is to be converted into supported accommodation for the homeless with 17 units to be provided. Approved Housing Body Sophia is responsible for the project. The facility will be managed by Midlands Simon with a qualified social worker team providing support 24/7.

Midlands Simon Community already operate emergency accommodation in Tullamore and Athlone with 12 emergency beds catering for men and women over 18.

Meanwhile Oaklee Housing Body are in the process of building 19 houses at Clonminch, with a finish date earmarked for the end of this year, these houses will be suitable for the elderly.

Oaklee are also in the middle of constructing 41 houses in Kearney's Field in Tullamore, these are expected to be finished in 2022/2023.In Mucklagh a number of houses are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

In addition, nine vacant units have been repaired and completed in the Tullamore Municipal District while 4 are at tender stage.

A housing scheme at Jackson's Hill on the Rahan Road is finished and the houses are being allocated.

Meanwhile Offaly County Council has re-tendered for the construction of 38 houses at Raheen in Clara, the original contractor pulled out of the job due to rising costs of building materials.

There are also houses planned for Edenderry, Moneygall and Banagher.

The Department’s official homelessness statistics are published on a monthly basis and refer to the number of homeless persons accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities during a specific count week, typically the last full week of the month.