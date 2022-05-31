Response to Ukrainian refugees should not be at the expense of Offaly people

A couple of councillors warned during a recent Council meeting that Offaly's response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis should be sensitively and intelligently done and not at the expense of the people of Offaly.

The councillors said there will obviously be a limit to the number of refugees the country can cope with, but it's not known what this limit will be.

They pointed out that 30,000 refugees from Ukraine are now in Ireland.

“Looking after these people is of course essential,” said Cllr Ken Smollen, “but we shouldn't forget about our own people in the process. We are still in the throes of a housing crisis which shows no signs of abating. I am hearing reports that some void properties in Offaly have been made available to Ukrainian refugees. This could cause resentment because people on the housing list could rightly ask why aren't they in line for these void properties?”

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick agreed. “We have to remain very mindful of our own large housing list.”

Cllr John Leahy commented that community groups and sporting organisations may have to step up and help with providing accommodation for the refugees.

Cllr Peter Ormond praised the people of Offaly for being so kind-hearted and positive-minded towards the refugees.

A council official said the government hasn't told the Council yet exactly how many refugees the county will be expected to take in.

Meanwhile, the Charities Regulator is reminding the public and registered charities in Offaly and in the wider midland area to consider carefully how they support the people of Ukraine, to ensure the significant funds and volunteering efforts being donated achieve their intended purpose. Registered charities, in particular, are being urged to plan fully before undertaking any initiatives. Helen Martin, Chief Executive, Charities Regulator pointed out that "Charities have a serious and significant duty of care. They must have all required safety and safeguarding procedures in place, along with the necessary resources and capacity."

She added, "People across the country, including in Offaly, continue to be moved by the plight of the people of Ukraine and understandably want to help in whatever way they can. Donating time or money to an established registered charity is a much more effective way of assisting people at a time of crisis than seeking to set up a charity from scratch.

"We urge the public to support registered charities with a track record of providing the kinds of practical supports and assistance that the Ukrainian people need at this time. They can check simply and quickly whether a specific charity is on the Register of Charities at Charitiesregulator.ie