REVEALED: The number of Ukrainians now living in Offaly since Russian invasion

The number of Ukrainians living in Offaly since the Russian invasion in February has been revealed in new CSO data.

The data reveals that there have been 33,151 arrivals from Ukraine since February based on the number of Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) issued to individuals from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Women aged 20 and over account for 48% of arrivals to date, while individuals aged 0-19 (both male and female) account for 38%.

The highest percentage of those arriving (43% or 14,271 individuals) were categorised as 'One parent with children' under the broad relationship classification headings used. Most men have stayed in Ukraine.

The Local Electoral Area (LEA) which had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine was North Inner City in Dublin with 1,156 individuals.

333 Ukrainians are now living in Offaly with the vast majority (256) resident in Tullamore hotels and B&Bs.

42 Ukrainians are living in Edenderry with Birr hosting 35 people fleeing the war.

The statistician responsible for the data said:

Commenting on the release, Karola Graupner, Statistician, said: “This release is based on administrative data up to 22 May 2022. It is the first publication by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

"Based on the local post office address as per the process through which refugees were seeking assistance from the Department, we also show two maps in this release based on mapping 29,718 individuals, or 90% of arrivals, to a local post office.

"The first map is a count of arrivals by Local Electoral Area (LEA), and the second is the rate of arrivals by LEA (per 100 of the Census 2016 population). Using the local post office address as a proxy for place of residence, arrivals from Ukraine are present in all LEAs and North Inner City in Dublin had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,156.

"Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.03% to 6.81%. The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistymon in Clare while the LEA of Drogheda Rural in Louth had the lowest rate in the country."