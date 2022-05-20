Transition Year students enjoying a wide range of activities

Banagher College Colaiste na Sionna Transition Year Students have been busy recently. On Thursday April 28th, they took part in Tug Of War competition in Borrisokane involving Portumna CS and Borrisokane CC. The girls team did best with two spots on the podium with 2nd and 3rd place finishes while 2nd place on the podium for one of our Mixed TY Teams completed a most enjoyable day.

On Friday April 29th Some of our LC1s & TY’s enjoyed the Open Day at Mary Immaculate College of Education (Coláiste Mhuire Gan Smál) in Limerick. A big thank you also to the Department of Hospitality Tourism & Leisure Studies at TUS Athlone for a very enjoyable day provided for our TYs on Wednesday April 27th where the students participated in a Culinary Bootcamp.

During Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Week in the school recently, our TYs were working hard throughout the week preparing fruit pots which were distributed to the school cohort across the week. Thanks to Supervalu Banagher for sponsoring the fruit.

Before Easter, the TYs went on a three day trip to Northern Ireland. Amongst the places visited were Queens University Belfast, Belfast Zoo, the Titantic Exhibition in Belfast, the Peace Wall in Belfast, the Falls Road & Shankill Road in Belfast, the Siege Museum in Derry to hear a history of the Apprentice boys, Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry to name but a few.