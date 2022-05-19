Students enjoy annual Sports Day and 5km Run

With thanks to the glorious weather, the Coláiste Naomh Cormac Sports day was enjoyed by all last Friday. The whole school community gathered to partake in a wide range of sporting activities.

The bouncing castle obstacle course and the gladiator ring were the favoured activities but students also enjoyed team sports including a soccer tournament, table tennis, volleyball and tug-a-war. There was also the traditional sack race, 3-legged race, egg and spoon race and 100m sprint.

The hurleys weren’t given a rest for the day either with a very competitive cross bar challenge and long puck competition. Some participants are worthy of a place in the Cooley Mountains for the Poc Fada!

After a short lunch break, the whole school participated in a ten minute warm-up led by Mr Gleeson. The annual 5km run/walk got underway and a short nineteen minutes later the overall winner Colin Spain returned home to claim the champion prize. Students were thankful of the water station along the route organised by Ballyboy NS students.

The winners were: Junior Boys – 1st Odhrán Fletcher, 2nd Luke Bracken, 3rd Eamon Molloy. Junior Girls – 1st Lucy Fitzgerald, 2nd Jiani Guinan, 3rd Áine Rigney. Senior Boys – 1st Colin Spain, 2nd Dylan Gath Hollywood, 3rd John Troy. Senior Girls – 1st Caoimhe Quinn, 2nd Orla Kilmartin, 3rd - Caoimhe Rigney. Mr Mannerings and Ms Luttrell won the teachers’ prizes.

The prizes were presented by our guest of honour, Kilcormac-Killoughey man and Offaly footballer Cathal Donoghue. The overall winner, Colin Spain was presented with the Dermot Guinan Perpetual Trophy by Bernie Guinan in memory of the late Dermot. Dermot Guinan supported Coláiste Naomh Cormac for many years and the whole Coláiste Naomh Cormac community thank the Guinan family for their continued support of the annual 5km race.

This year the 5km run was completed as a sponsored race with funds raised being donated to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Fund. Huge thanks to PE teacher, Ms Hennessy and the Transition Year students and Student Council helpers for a fun and active day of sports and exercise.