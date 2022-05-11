Students at Offaly school enjoy great success at Fleadh Cheoil

Students from Coláiste Naomh Cormac who were successful at Offaly Fleadh Cheoil.
Coláiste Naomh Cormac were delighted to host the Offaly county Fleadh Cheoil on May bank holiday weekend.
The corridors were alive with chat, laughter and music which was a welcome sight after the last two quiet years without gatherings. Well done to staff member Eimear Buckley and all the local committee in Ballyboy CCÉ branch on running this successful event. Colaiste Naomh Cormac students had great success representing their branches: Ballyboy, Craobh Chuillinn (Rath) and Killeigh. These students will now go forward to the Leinster Fleadh in nearby Portlaoise in July.
Results from Coláiste Naomh Cormac:
Céilí Dancing - Gillian Hayden, Róisín Monaghan, Aideen Quinn, Orla Kilmartin, Ciara Kilmartin, Elaine Lynch, Caoimhe Quinn. Set Dancing - Orla Kilmartin, Ciara Kilmartin, Elaine Lynch. Group U-15 - Bláthínn Dooley, Oliver Young, Áine Rigney, Rachel MacIntyre, Jiani Guinan and James Lynch. Band U-15 - Oliver Young. Band U-18 - Ciarán Scully. U-15 Whistle S/A - Tomás Carroll 1st, U-15 Whistle - Bláthínn Dooley 1st, U-18 Whistle & S/A - Ciarán Scully 1st, U-15 Piano - Aoife Egan 2nd, U-18 Concertina - Orla Kilmartin 2nd, U-18 Fiddle S/A - Kimberley Delaney 1st, Katelyn Bagnall 3rd, U-18 Banjo - Kimberley Delaney 3rd, U-15 Fiddle - Jiani Guinan 2nd, U-18 Fiddle - Kimberley Delaney 3rd, O-18 Accordion - James Bracken 2nd, U-18 Accordion - Ciarán Scully 1st, Richard Casey 2nd, Kimberley Delaney 3rd, U-15 Accordion - Tomás Carroll 2nd, Oliver Young 3rd, U-15 Harp – Bláithínn Dooley 1st, U-15 Bodhrán - Oliver Young 1st, U-18 Bodhrán - Richard Casey 2nd.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.