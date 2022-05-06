Search

06 May 2022

Tributes paid as Offaly student named as tragic crash victim

06 May 2022 1:32 PM

An Offaly secondary school has been leading tributes after one of its students was killed in a tragic road accident on Thursday night, May 5.

Third-year student Shane Hickey has been named locally as the victim of the accident which occurred close to his home at Clonmore, Rhode, Co Offaly shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

Gardaí have confirmed that the teenager was driving a tractor when it left the road and entered a deep drain at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore.

Lifetime achievement award for Offaly woman who was the face of the Tullamore Show

His body was removed from the scene to Tullamore Hospital.   

St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry have led tributes to Shane. They said: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of our 3rd-year student, Shane Hickey.

"We extend our thoughts and prayers to his parents Paula and Richard, and brothers Alex and Evan. May Shane's gentle soul rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin which covers the Rhode and Edenderry parishes said his "prayers and thoughts were with Shane’s family and the entire school community at this very sad time. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis."

Gardaí are still appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

