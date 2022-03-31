Puppies allegedly drowned during shocking Offaly burglary
Two puppies were allegedly drowned during a shocking burglary incident in Offaly this week.
The alleged burglary took place overnight between Sunday and Monday, March 28, at a property in Ballinagar, Co Offaly.
It's understood the premises belonged to a dog breeder.
TheJournal.ie reported that as many as eight dogs were stolen during the incident with two puppies allegedly drowned in a sink.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a commercial premises in the Ballinagar area of Offaly between the evening of Sunday, March 27, 2022, and the morning of Monday, March 28, 2022.
"No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.