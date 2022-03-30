New stretch of greenway in Offaly moves a step closer

The public can now make submissions on a new stretch of greenway in Offaly in accordance with Part 8 of the Planning & Development Regulations 2001 – 2007.

Offaly County Council has given notice of proposals to construct a 2m wide footpath along the towpath of the Grand Canal and shared vehicular and cycling route on the carriageway of Convent View for a distance of 315m. The route of the shared facility is from the eastern end of Convent View, Tullamore to Kilbeggan Bridge, Tullamore.

Offaly County Council has prepared an EIA Screening Report in accordance with the requirements of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001. They determined that there is no likelihood of significant effects on the environment. Accordingly, it has been determined that EIA is not required in respect of this proposed development.

Within four weeks from the date of this notice, people may apply to An Bord Pleanála for a screening determination as to whether this proposed development would be likely to have significant effects on the environment.

Plans and particulars of the proposed upgrade scheme are available for inspection and/or purchase in the offices of Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, County Offaly, the offices of Tullamore Municipal District, Acres Hall, Tullamore, County Offaly and Tullamore Library during normal office hours from 30.03.22 - 04.05.22 (both dates inclusive).

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development would be situated may be made in writing to 'GREENWAY', Planning Section, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore on or before 18.05.22.

Submissions should be clearly marked 'GREENWAY'