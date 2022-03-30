Father's illness inspires Offaly bank manager's Croghan Hill climb

A TULLAMORE-based bank manager who is climbing Croghan Hill on Saturday (April 2) has said she was inspired to undertake the challenge because her father suffers from motor neurone disease.

Frank Stewart, a 78-year-old retired farmer in Co Tyrone, will be in the thoughts of his daughter Tracey and her husband Benny when they join in the Climb with Charlie organised by local man Peter Moore and the Croghan Hill Challengers.

Some of those who take part in the Croghan Hill event will make the ascent seven times to match the climb being done by former broadcaster Charlie Bird at Croagh Patrick on the same day.

Tracey, business manager, Laois and Offaly, with Bank of Ireland in Tullamore, said: “I am involved as my father has MND and I have watched this disease progress over the last two years.

Daddy was a farmer and very active man I don’t know which is worse, the physiological trauma or the physical indignity and torture.”

Tracey will also be remembering her late mother Phyllis. “Ironically it's my mother's first anniversary on Saturday so I'm glad I am doing something fulfilling to get me through the day,” she said.

“I appreciate there's a different cause every week and our anxiety levels will be off the wall with all the hardship and sadness in the world but I see Saturday as a climb of hope.”

Tracey also paid tribute to Professor Orla Hardiman, head of neurology at Beaumont Hospital, who has assisted her father.

“I personally believe that with amazing scientists like Professor Hardiman and her team and with all the research and passion out there to support these causes that they will someday find a cure for this disease.

“It might not help Daddy but it actually does help him and us that there is a recognition of this disease and a fight to end it.”

Many people are expected to take part in the Croghan Hill climb which is one of many similar fundraisers taking place all over the country. The fundraising drive has been spearheaded by former RTE journalist Charlie Bird who spoke about his experience of MND when he appeared on the Late Late Show.

“I think we were all heartbroken watching him on the Late Late that night,” said Tracey.

At Croghan Hill there will be arrangements for car parking, stewards will be present, refreshments will be provided and local singer John Hogan is expected to sing.

Registration will be open from 10am and the walks and climbs will begin at 11am but participants can join at any time.

Tracey and her husband Benny have set up an IDonate Fundraising page www.iDonate.ie (|Support Tracey & Benny’s Fundraising Page) and by Tuesday had raised almost €5,000 including a €500 contribution from the Bank of Ireland.

Along with Motor Neurone Disease Ireland, funds will go to Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity.

Charlie Bird commented: “My motor neurone disease diagnosis was devastating but I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received from the general public and this has been a source of strength for me. I want to use that outpouring of support to help other people and specifically those who are also suffering with this disease and those who are suffering from thoughts of suicide and self-harm.”