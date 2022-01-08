Search

08 Jan 2022

What were the best selling cars in Ireland in 2021

Hyundai Tucson Toyota Corolla Toyota Yaris Volkswagen Tiguan Toyota C-HR Toyota Rav 4 Skoda Octavia Volkswagen Golf Ford Focus Kia Sportage

REVEALED: The best selling cars in Ireland in 2021

Reporter:

Reporter

Figures from motorstats, the official statistics of the Irish Motor Industry, have revealed the cars that topped the charts as the best selling car in Ireland in 2021.

After two years at the top of the sales charts, the Toyota Corolla has been replaced at the top by the Hyundai Tucson. The Tucson was also the best selling car in 2018. 

However while Toyota may have lost the top spot, the manufacturer has four cars in the top ten best selling cars in Ireland in 2021. The Toyota Corolla is second on the list with the Toyota Yaris third, the Toyota C-HR fifth and the Toyota Rav 4 in sixth.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is fourth on the list after being third last year while the Skoda Octavia remains the seventh best selling car in Ireland with the Volkswagen Golf remaining in eighth. 

The top ten is rounded out by the Ford Focus in ninth and the Kia Sportage in tenth. The Ford Focus was the fourth most popular car in 2020 while the Kia Sportage is a new entry into the top ten.

The best selling cars in Ireland in 2021

1: Hyundai Tucson
2: Toyota Corolla
3: Toyota Yaris
4: Volkswagen Tiguan
5: Toyota C-HR
6: Toyota Rav 4
7: Skoda Octavia
8: Volkswagen Golf
9: Ford Focus
10: Kia Sportage

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media