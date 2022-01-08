What were the best selling cars in Ireland in 2021

Figures from motorstats, the official statistics of the Irish Motor Industry, have revealed the cars that topped the charts as the best selling car in Ireland in 2021.

After two years at the top of the sales charts, the Toyota Corolla has been replaced at the top by the Hyundai Tucson. The Tucson was also the best selling car in 2018.

However while Toyota may have lost the top spot, the manufacturer has four cars in the top ten best selling cars in Ireland in 2021. The Toyota Corolla is second on the list with the Toyota Yaris third, the Toyota C-HR fifth and the Toyota Rav 4 in sixth.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is fourth on the list after being third last year while the Skoda Octavia remains the seventh best selling car in Ireland with the Volkswagen Golf remaining in eighth.

The top ten is rounded out by the Ford Focus in ninth and the Kia Sportage in tenth. The Ford Focus was the fourth most popular car in 2020 while the Kia Sportage is a new entry into the top ten.

The best selling cars in Ireland in 2021

1: Hyundai Tucson

2: Toyota Corolla

3: Toyota Yaris

4: Volkswagen Tiguan

5: Toyota C-HR

6: Toyota Rav 4

7: Skoda Octavia

8: Volkswagen Golf

9: Ford Focus

10: Kia Sportage