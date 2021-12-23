Search

23 Dec 2021

PICTURES: Huge cannabis operation busted in Offaly

A huge drugs haul has been made in Offaly after gardai stopped a van in the county.

Gardaí from the Tullamore Drugs Unit and Tullamore Detective Unit conducted a surveillance operation on Wednesday morning, December, 22 and seized drugs worth in excess of €110,400 in the course of the operation.

As part of Operation Tara and ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Tullamore, Gardaí stopped and searched a van in Clara and 33 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €26,400 were located in the rear of the van.

Eighteen months in jail for drug dealer following raids in Clara

The driver and passenger of the van, both males aged in their early 30s, were arrested at the scene and were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tullamore and Birr Garda Stations.

A follow-up search was conducted at a house in Tullamore, Co Offaly and during the course of this search a growhouse was discovered under construction. A second search was conducted at an apartment in Tullamore where 105 cannabis plants were located with an estimated street value of €84,000.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Drugs discovered in Dublin were destined for an address in Offaly

The two men have been since charged in relation to the seizure and will appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court on Thursday.

