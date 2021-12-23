Drugs discovered in Dublin were destined for an address in Offaly

Part of a consignment of drugs discovered in parcels during a search by Revenue officers in Dublin this week were destined for an address in Offaly.

As part of routine operations, Revenue officers examining parcels at premises in Dublin seized 8.9 kgs of herbal cannabis and 17 grams of MDMA, with an estimated value of almost €180,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, concealed in parcels that originated in the US, Canada, Spain and the Netherlands and were labelled as ‘tea’, ‘books’, ‘bedding’, ‘textiles’ and ‘wigs’. The parcels were destined for addresses in Counties Dublin, Louth, Laois, Offaly, Waterford and Cork.

Separately yesterday, as part of routine operations, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized illegal drugs worth over €300,000 including almost 5kgs of ketamine, 3.4kgs of Chloromethcathinone (CMC) crystals and 1.25 litres of Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

The illegal drugs originated in the Netherlands and were destined for addresses in Northern Ireland, Meath and Dublin.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.