WATCH: Offaly pub's Christmas advert brings Covid restrictions to the birth of Jesus
One Offaly pub hit the public frustration over Covid restrictions on the head this year with its sixth annual Christmas advert.
This year, JJ Houghs Singing Pub in Banagher reimagined the birth of Christ with Covid-19 restrictions in place, barring Joseph from the birth and the three wise men from delivering their gifts.
The ad is entitled 'Reeling In the Years 0 A.D'.
"In this, we take a light-hearted look back into the past, to the time of the Nativity and how life may have looked if some of the current restrictions were introduced back then," JJ Houghs explained.
"Thanks to Harry Prendergast for the wonderful soundtrack, Alan Rogers for shooting and editing and the cast of Jared Madden, Saoirse Flynn, Nicola Bashford and Ger Hough. Happy Christmas from all at J.J Houghs Singing Pub."
Aisling Sharkey as Red and Colin Hughes as Buddy in the panto 'Red Riding Hood' currently running under restrictions at the Helix
