Suspected arson attack on Offaly farm described as 'evil'

A suspected arson attack on a farm in Offaly is being investigated by gardai.
Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that they are investigating the circumstances of a fire that broke out on a farm in the Clonbullogue area of Co Offaly in the early hours of Saturday, November 27.
They say two farm buildings were extensively damaged by the fire.
There was no one injured but a technical and forensic examination was conducted at the scene on Saturday.
The investigation is ongoing.
Meanwhile the owners took to social media to appeal for witnesses to any suspicious activity between Clonbullogue and Bracknagh on Friday night, the night of the Toy Show, or early on Saturday morning, to come forward.
They said "evil visited our yard" after discovering the scene.
Witnesses can contact Edenderry or Tullamore Garda Stations.
