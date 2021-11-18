One in and one out of Offaly in Garda superintendent shake-up
Tullamore Garda District is set to get a new superintendent, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.
The news comes with the allocation of Chief Superintendents and Superintendents which took effect from Tuesday, November 16.
Superintendent Eamon Curley has been assigned to Tullamore Garda District. He has previously served as a Detective Sergeant in Athlone, an inspector in Portlaoise and most recent Superintendent in Leixlip, Co Kildare.
Also on the move is Birr-based superintendent Colin Furlong who has been assigned to the Thomastown Garda District in Kilkenny.
Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan has been assigned responsibility, on promotion, of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB).
The following Superintendents are the assigned responsibility following promotion:
Superintendent Andrew Lacey to Nenagh Garda District.
Superintendent Fergal Harrington to Strategic Transformation Office.
Superintendent Joseph McLaughlin to Strategic Transformation Office.
The following Superintendents are assigned responsibility on transfer:
Superintendent Ronan Kennelly to Cork City Division (Operational Policing Model).
Superintendent Edmond Golden to Cahir Garda District.
Superintendent Thelma Waters to Dublin Regional Office.
Superintendent Eamon Curley to Tullamore Garda District.
Superintendent Colin Furlong to Thomastown Garda District.
Superintendent Bláithín Moran to Kells Garda District.
Superintendent Brian O Keeffe to Dun Laoghaire Garda District.
