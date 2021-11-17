New basketball court in Tullamore finally gets official opening

The outdoor basketball court in Lloyd Town Park has been officially opened after a considerable delay.

The court was completed back in August but it remained locked for some time with Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council citing "health and safety issues" at the time.

It was officially opened by Tullamore Municipal District Cathaoirleach Councillor Tony McCormack on Wednesday, November 17 with the support of Tullamore Lions Club and Tullamore Basketball Club.

The basketball court replaces the bowling green which was in place since the redevelopment of the town park in 2007.

"These new sports facilities are a welcome addition to what our amazing park already has to offer. The new wheelchair accessible basketball court will increase opportunities for people to play more sport in a safe environment with the public outdoor court offering a great training location for local basketball enthusiasts and local schools," a council statement read.

"Tullamore has a thriving basketball club and is hometown of the only Irish woman to play in the Women’s NBA, Susan Moran. The new basketball court will be a public amenity fully accessible to everyone. Be sure to follow Tullamore Basketball Club for updates on public tournaments, camps and training which will be organised to encourage participation of all in this great team sport.

"The court is already very popular with young people playing basketball with their friends. It’s important our communities have access to quality park facilities and enjoyable places to meet, play and relax in.

"Tullamore Municipal District and Offaly Sports Partnership would like to thank Tullamore Lions Club and Tullamore Basketball Club for championing the project and supporting this brilliant asset in our town."