Man in Midlands convicted for the possession of two dead Buzzards

Picture: National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS)
A man has been given a three month suspended prison sentence for the possession of two dead Buzzards, found strung up on his land.
The offence was discovered when a National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) conservation officer travelled to the man's land to investigate a complaint last year.
Possession of the dead buzzards was contrary to Section 45 (2) & 45 (7) of the Wildlife Acts and the case was heard before Portlaoise District Court.
The complaint alleged that two dead Buzzards were tied up to an electricity post and a fence stake in cultivated fields.
Upon arrival, the NPWS searched the area and found one dead Buzzard strung up by its outstretched wings to an electricity post and another dead Buzzard strung up by its legs to a fence stake.
Following court proceedings, Kilkenny Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, welcomed the verdict.
"I welcome the conviction in this awful case and would like to thank everyone involved in securing it," he said.
"Recent judgements being handed down in the Courts to people convicted of deliberately destroying habitats or harming wildlife are sending out a clear signal that, as a society, we will no longer tolerate such actions.
"Wildlife crime is serious, and it has serious consequences. We need to protect nature."
The commercial vehicles division of Mercedes-Benz in Ireland has announced the appointment of Keith Tanner to its sales team
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.