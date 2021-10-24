Search

24/10/2021

PROPERTY: This house in the Midlands with stunning panoramic views is going under the hammer

Reporter:

Reporter

A house in the Midlands that has incredible panoramic views is set to go under the hammer in October.

CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES

The four bedroom bungalow at Crubeen, Ballyroan, which might need some tlc, will feature with a guide price of €300,000 at auction run by DNG Kelly in Portlaoise.

DNG Kelly in say they are are delighted to bring the home to the market.

"The property has been completed to a high standard internally and boasts panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.
It consists of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, large kitchen and utility room, exceptional living room space, and a garage. The property is oil-fired central heating," said the agents.

The house is located just 1 Km away from Ballyroan village and not far from Portlaoise, Abbeyleix and Stradbally. 

Paul Kelly says viewing is highly recommended in advance of the auction on Friday, October 28.

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media