Offaly road to close for six weeks for essential works

Offaly road to close for six weeks for works
An Offaly road is to close for six weeks through November and December for works.
The road from Newtown to Ballincloghan Road in Rahan will close from Monday, November 8 until Friday, December 17.
The L-6024-1 will be closed between the junction with the L-6027-1 to Ballincloghan Bridge (30th Lock).
The road closure is required for essential watermain upgrades in the area and diversion routes will be in place via the L-6027-1 Newtown and Cappaloughan.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused
Parents fighting on street in Tullamore told to stay off drink as judge suspends six-month jail sentences
The announcement from the Tánaiste comes days after Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Ronan Glynn advised the public to "work from home where possible" this autumn and winter.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.