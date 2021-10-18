Offaly school installs nifty new environmental sensors

One Offaly school has unveiled clever environmental sensors to monitor things like temperature and CO2 emissions as part of a new green project.

Further to the launch of the ‘e-denderry IoT - Internet of Things | LoRaWAN Connectivity | Smart Town Technology’ project earlier this year, e-denderry has announced another step forward with St. Mary’s Secondary School in the town.

This comes through the deployment of environmental sensors in the three types of buildings on the school grounds for pupils access to temperature, humidity, air pressure and CO2 readings of the locations and use of the data for school work in relevant subjects and classroom-based assessments.

Overseeing the installation of these last, Friday, October 15 as part of An Taisce Green Schools Climate Action Week (11-17th October), Sharon Ryan Vice Principal of the school reflects on the approach taken by Anne Marie Nestor, the Science teacher who made initial contact before the summer with Offaly Co Co and Cellnex as to how the school might contribute to and benefit from working with the e-denderry project.

Ms Ryan said: "This is a very interesting opportunity for us to move into further aspects of environment awareness within our buildings and to see how the metrics from around the different locations in the school can help us become aware of energy management opportunities that might ensue. As a well-established Green School, it’s always great to see what new ways of understanding our environment can help in school management systems and to get that information utilized by our school population”.

Paul Delaney, Sales Director with Cellnex Ireland outlines the benefits to all parties in the project - “we’re pleased to commence work with St. Mary’s and colleagues there. It’s important to us that the educational aspects of what we are doing in the wider e-denderry project are considered useful activities for school science and other subjects; and from an information sharing and learning perspective as to how the Internet of Things and LoRaWAN can raise awareness of environmental

conditions, indoor and outdoor as regards energy awareness and support to the climate change agenda”.

Welcoming the new aspect of the e-denderry project with thanks to Cellnex, Catriona Hilliard Broadband/Digital Officer, Offaly County Council says “this demonstrates further collaboration of the e-denderry project for community benefit; with the smart sensors from Safecility, the LoRaWAN network and the Cellnex Smartbrain. It’s a great chance for pupils to access smart information to support their learning and development and for the school to become part of smart activity in the town, as part of Digital Offaly work and our STEM support activities."