Search

18/10/2021

Warning issued after packages stolen from couriers ahead of Christmas

Warning issued after packages stolen from couriers ahead of Christmas

The warning comes after vans followed couriers to steal packages at locations across the country ahead of Christmas.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station has urged people shopping online from sites such as Amazon, to have arrangements in place so your package is left in a secure place.

The warning comes after vans followed couriers to steal packages at locations across the country ahead of Christmas.

He said that one estate in Youghal in County Cork saw a number of online packages go missing and presumed stolen on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in other areas of Ireland, vans have followed courier vans resulting in packages left outside homes being stolen.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show, Kelly said that people need to be careful and have security arrangements in place with courier services. 

"Shop local if you can at all," he said.

"In regards to the delivery of packages, have a trusted method, ensure one of your neighbours is in."

"There have been instances of this in the past, and there could be, with Christmas coming, some in the future as well," he added.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media