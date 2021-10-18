Search

18/10/2021

Shop local to avoid UK parcel delays and charges - Offaly TD

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has advised constituents and local SME’s to make themselves aware of the additional costs that are being imposed by An Post following changes to EU Customs Rules for parcels originating from non-EU Countries including Britain. 

Deputy Nolan was speaking after An Post signalled that it would be engaging in a public awareness campaign on the changes that now require all senders of parcels to Ireland to provide electronic customs information for each parcel.

“As I understand it from An Post, extra customs charges and fees are being applied, and these fees must be paid by customers before An Post is allowed to deliver or hand over postal items. 

"I also understand from An Post that while almost all the large non-EU retailers, including British brands such as M&S, River Island and Boots have worked with An Post to provide a simple and clear ‘duty paid’ facility at the online checkout to pay all VAT and customs charges up front, other postal services such as Royal Mail and USPS do not.

"The downside to this is that very many people and indeed SME’s may be in for a serious shock when they realise that parcels delivered through these operators will not be released to them until they hand over additional fees.

"My advice is that people and businesses clearly understand and factor in the extra costs before they make a purchase from the UK or beyond.

"But most importantly I think this is a vital opportunity for all of us to try and shop local as much as we can.

"This will not only make the payment of extra fees redundant, but it will also ensure that we contribute in whatever way we can to growing our local economies,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

