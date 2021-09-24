Man 'ashamed' of theft of toys in Tullamore, court hears

A MAN did not know what came over him when he stole nearly €142 worth of toys from the Tesco store in Tullamore, his solicitor told the local District Court.

Gregorz Jamroz, 45, of 43 Cartron Breac, Lisbrack Road, Longford admitted the theft from the store at Cloncollig on July 23 last. Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the toys had been placed in one bag and the man paid for a number of other items but not the toys and left the store. He had no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Jamroz, a Polish father of two, aged 21 and 14, had been living in Ireland for a number of years. He did not know what came over him because he was in good employment, had his own home and his own mortgage. He was ashamed of what he had done and brought €200 to court as compensation.

Judge Catherine Staines applied the Probation Act but warned Mr Jamroz that he would only get that chance once.