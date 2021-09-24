Man subdued after brandishing knife in Offaly Garda Station
A man was subdued by gardai after brandishing a knife in an Offaly Garda Station.
A local male in his 40s entered Birr Garda Station on Wednesday September 15 and brandished a three inch flick knife.
While there was no immediate threat to the Guards' safety, the man was subdued by Guards and the knife taken off him.
