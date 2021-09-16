Offaly detectives swoop and seize €5,000 worth of cocaine
Offaly gardaí say they are "weighing up their options" after arresting an individual over a big drugs seizure.
Tullamore gardaí with the assistance of the District Detective Unit carried out a search recently and uncovered a haul of cocaine to the value of €5,000.
They have said "a person was arrested and has been charged to appear before courts" in relation to the drugs.
