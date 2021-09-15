Courier stopped in Midlands caught with cannabis

A courier appeared in court facing a drug possession charge last Thursday.
Carl Murtagh, 30, of No.3 St. Mochtas Green, Coolmine Lodge, Dublin 15 was charged with possession of cannabis in Rosenallis on August 18 this year.
He pleaded guilty.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on August 18 of this year at a checkpoint in Rosenallis a white Mercedes van had been stopped. There was a smell of cannabis from it. Mr Murtagh was found with €20 worth of cannabis.
He had cooperated with the Gardai.
Appearing for Mr Murtagh, Louise Troy BL said he worked full time as a courier driver.
Judge Owens gave him to November 11 to pay €300 into court, saying the charge would be struck out if it was.
