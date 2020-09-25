Boil Water Notice remains in place for customers supplied by one Offaly water scheme

A Boil Water Notice still remains in place for customers supplied by Dunkerrin Public Water Scheme in Offaly.

The notice, which was issued on Tuesday, September 22 last, remains in place until further notice to protect public health. Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water and Offaly County Council issued the Boil Water Notice as a precaution to protect approximately 1,200 customers following a mechanical failure at the water treatment plant that resulted in the disinfection process being compromised. Customers in Dunkerrin, Lisryan and surrounding areas are advised to boil water before use until further notice. Moneygall Village is on a separate supply and is not impacted by this notice. Please view the attached map for more information on the areas affected.

As part of the process to lift the Boil Water Notice, Irish Water and Offaly County Council are progressing with flushing of the network and sampling and monitoring of water supplies. The results of a number of water samples are required to confirm adequate disinfection of the public water supply.

Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus. We would like to reassure customers that our drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with our colleagues in Offaly County Council and in consultation with the HSE to lift the Boil Water Notice as quickly and as safely as possible. Vulnerable customers registered on this supply have been notified.

John Gavin, Irish Water engineer, said: “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused as a result of this Boil Water Notice and apologises to all customers affected. Public health is our number one priority and it is important that people adhere to the boil water notice. We will continue to work closely with Offaly County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so and safeguard the supply for the future.”

Irish Water would like to remind customers to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

For queries regarding this Boil Water Notice, customers should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278. Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website and via Twitter @IWCare.

Further information on using water during a Boil Water Notice can be found on our website at www.water.ie/water-supply/ water-quality/boil-water- notice.

Boil Water Notice advice

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.



What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.



Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.