Tullamore men accused of violent disorder put under 12-hour curfew

FOUR men accused of violent disorder in Tullamore will apply next month to have a 12-hour curfew relaxed.

James McCarthy, aged 49 and from 160 Arden View, Tullamore, 20-year-old John McCarthy, 29 Puttaghaun Close, Tullamore, James Ward, 19, and from 146 Arden View, and 20-year-old Bernie Ward, also from 146 Arden View, must stay indoors at their addresses between 6pm and 6am.

They are on bail after previously appearing before the local District Court for allegedly being involved in violent disorder in Arden View on April 9 last.

In addition to the curfew, the men are required to present themselves daily at Tullamore Garda Station, stay sober and not have any contact with others allegedly involved in the incident which led to the charges.

At their previous appearance in court they were remanded to appear before Judge Staines again yesterday (April 22), and at that sitting their solicitor Donal Farrelly applied to have the curfew changed from 9pm to 6am so they could work with horses in the evenings.

Judge Owens recalled that the accused had volunteered for the 6pm curfew themselves and asked Mr Farrelly: “Did they not think of all their equine requirements before that?”

Mr Farrelly said they had not really thought about that matter at the time and said the change in the curfew was only for a few hours each evening.

The solicitor also said efforts were being made to have mediation in relation to the matter.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said he was objecting to a change in the curfew and the investigating garda would be available to give evidence at the next court sitting.

Sgt O'Sullivan also told the court he was awaiting directions from the DPP.

Because there is no sitting of Tullamore District Court scheduled for next Wednesday, April 29, all four men were remanded on continuing bail on their existing conditions to appear in court again on May 6 next.

Judge Owens indicated the application to amend the bail conditions would be determined then.