Men due in court again next week after Tullamore incident

THE four men charged in connection with a major public order incident in Tullamore last week were remanded on bail to appear in court again next Wednesday, April 22.

James McCarthy, 160 Arden View, Tullamore, James Ward, 146 Arden View and John McCarthy, 29 Puttaghaun Close, Tullamore, appeared before a special sitting of the local District Court last Friday.

James McCarthy, 49, James Ward, 19, and 20-year-old John McCarthy are each accused of violent disorder in Arden View on April 9.

Another young man, 20-year-old Bernie Ward, 146 Arden View, is accused of criminal damage to a vehicle belonging to Thomas Power.

The court appearance on Friday followed an incident the previous afternoon in the Arden View estate in Tullamore which required the presence of a large number of gardai.