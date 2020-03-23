Arrests have been made following an assault in Galway

Gardaí have made arrests following assaults in Ballinasloe, County Galway on March 22, 2020.

The altercation which occurred in Ballinasloe saw three people injured.

The altercation took place at approximately 7pm in the Brackernagh area of Ballinasloe yesterday where three men, all aged in their 20s, received stab wounds.



All three attended at Portiuncula Hospital for treatment. Two remain in hospital, where they are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

One man aged 20 has been arrested and is currently detained at Ballinasloe Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.



Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to these matters but are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information in relation to these assaults to make contact with them at Ballinasloe Garda Station by calling (090) 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.





