Offaly community to host annual pet show

On Sunday, June 9, Midland Counties Canine Society will hold its annual Irish Kennel Club Dog Show and also its now annual Pet Show.

This is a great opportunity for locals from the Tullamore and surrounding areas to visit an IKC pedigree show and to then participate in a fun Family Pet Show event.

"We promote responsible ownership as a Society and welcome the public to our event and to participate. Many local businesses such as Tullamore Credit union, Scally's Centra, Captains House, Rose Finlay to name but a few have contributed to prizes for our Fun Pet Show," organisers said.

Midland Counties Canine Society has been hosting this event in Tullamore for over 25 Years. "For many years we hosted the event at Anna Harvey Farm, in recent Years Ballinamere GAA have facilitated us at their grounds."

"Our club made a decision at our inception to host our event in Tullamore as opposed to Dublin in the National Show Centre where most shows are held."

The event is a not for profit event designed to educate and integrate the public with the hobby of dog showing and attempt to remove any perceptions that this is an elitist sport.