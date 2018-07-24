Offaly Local Notes (July 24)

BALLYCOMMON TELEWORK & TRAINING CENTRE NOTES

UPCOMING COURSES 2018

Call (057) 93 53177/53441 for more info on all course listed below.

Please note that courses are subject to enrollment numbers.

Go to www.facebook.com/ballyc ommonteleworkandtrainingcentre to stay up to date with all courses and events ran at the centre.

Manual Handling - BTTC

Fri 27th July 9.00 - 12.30

Fri 24th Aug 9.00 - 12.30

Safe Pass - BTTC

Wed 25th July 2018

Sat 25th Aug 2018

Basic First Aid - BTTC

Wednesday 1st August 1 full Day

Citizens Online: FREE

Basic every day Internet skills – 5 x 2 hour classes

Killeigh N.S

Date to be confirmed

5 x weeks

Create and Decorate – BTTC

Decoupage

22nd Aug, 05th, 12th and 19th Sept

4 Nights 7-9pm

Kids Summer Camp - BTTC

Aug 7th – 10th

10am – 1pm

Computers – Arts – Activities – Games

Intensive ECDL - BTTC

13th,14th,15th,20th,21st 22nd, and 24th August

7 days 9am – 5pm

ECDL - BTTC

1 night a week 7pm - 10pm

Starting October 2nd

Friendly Call Service

Mon - Thurs

Meals on Wheels

Mon, Wed, Fri

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

BALLYCUMBER GAA NOTES

K Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Final

Shamrocks 1-13 Ballycumber 0-9

The positives for both Clubs to be taken from this game are that it was as good as at least three training sessions and it appeared that no player got injured. With round 4 of the Senior B Championship being played this weekend a clean bill of health is important. With no disrespect to Geashill who had the pitch in excellent condition, surely a pitch closer to both Clubs could have been found and this was reflected in the sparse attendance for a League Final.

In the game Shamrocks got the better start and aided by three frees and two points from play, one of which was waved wide but awarded by the referee, they led by five before Gary Larkin got Ballycumber on the board after fifteen minutes. Sean Hackett added a second and Cormac Quinn pointed a free to complete the first half tally. Shamrocks added four points in the 26th,27th, 28th and 29th minutes to give them a commanding half time lead of 0—9 to 0—3.

Playing down the hill in the second half Ballycumber performed much better. Luke Gavin Mangan put the ball across the goalmouth in the first minute but the in rushing forwards failed to make contact and the danger was cleared. Luke got a good point, Gary Larkin kicked another and Sean Hackett added hid second score of the game. Cormac Quinn pointed a free and two minutes later kicked a 45 over the bar. In break aways Shamrocks added two points from play and a point from a free. As Ballycumber pressed up the pitch a breaking ball at midfield fell in favour of Shamrocks and seconds later the ball was in the net. Both teams added a point from frees to finish the game with a victory for Shamrocks.

Team: Leo Guinan, Alan Flanagan, Karl Daly, Clive Keena, John Egan, Jack Quinn, Ethan Keena, Tom Corcoran, John Corcoran, Cormac Quinn, Sean Hackett, Gary Larkin, Luke Gavin Mangan, Emmet Kelly, Conrad Casey.

Frank Healy

Best wishes for a speedy recovery from injuries received in an accident to former Club Chairman and long time Scor Organiser, Frank Healy.

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship

Raheen 3-9 Ballcumber 1-13.

A good start is half the battle proved true for Raheen in BNM O’Connor Park on Saturday evening. They scored a goal from the throw in and added three points, two from frees in the first five minutes. Adrian Kelly opened the scoring for Ballycumber in the seventh minute and two minutes later Luke Gavin Mangan scored another point after great work in midfield by Alan Flanagan. A long scoreless period followed before Raheen added two more points. Cormac Quinn pointed a free after a foul on Clive Keena. The leaders replied with a point from a free and Cormac completed the first half scoring with another point from a free.

Playing with the aid of the breeze in the second half Ballycumber got off to a good start with a well taken point by Colin Daly. A high ball into the Ballycumber goal mouth wasn’t cleared and the Raheen corner forward drove the ball past Leo Guinan for a goal in the fourth minute. Two points from Nigel Grennan and one from Sean Hackett cancelled out the goal but still left four points difference at 2—6 to 0—8. Sean Hackett found Colin Daly with a great pass and Colin put the ball in the back of the net in the thirteenth minute. Nigel Grennan received a pass from Karl Daly and he split the posts to draw the sides level. Raheen then scored three points in a three minute spell to regain the lead. Points from Cormac Quinn and Luke Gavin Mangan left a point between the sides. Ballycumber were pushing hard for the equaliser when a Raheen substitute was left unmarked behind the defence and an accurate foot pass from out the field left him one on one with Leo and he coolly put the ball in the net. Cormac Quinn pointed a free in the 30th minute and a minute later he pointed another free after a high tackle on John Corcoran to leave two points between the sides at full time.

Ballycumber will play Bracknagh in Cappincur on Thursday 2nd August at 7.17pm in round 5 of the championship. It is hoped that Chris McDonald, Ritchie Dunne and Adrian Kelly will be available for selection.

Best wishes to Joe Lowry for a speedy recovery from surgery on his knee.

Team: Leo Guinan, John Egan, Alan Flanagan, Emmet Kelly, Clive Keena, Jack Quinn, Ethan Keena, John Corcoran, Tom Corcoran, Cormac Quinn, Sean Hackett, Gary Larkin, Luke Gavin Mangan, Nigel Grennan, Adrian Kelly, Colin Daly, Karl Daly.

Junior B Football

With all games now played in the group, Ballycumber have qualified for the semi final of the Junior B Championship by finishing second to Shamrocks and await completion of the other group to know the opposition.

Dance Classes

Learn how to Waltz, Quickstep, Foxtrot and Line Dance. Classes held every Monday night in Ballycumber Community Centre. Beginners classes from 8pm to 9pm. Intermediates from 9pm to 10pm and dancing for all from 10pm to 11pm.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 2,7,12,32. No jackpot winner, two match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in The Gav Inn on Monday night at 10 o’clock for a jackpot of 6800euros.

Play lotto on line at https://www.locallotto.ie/ localhome.asp?LL_ID=415 until 8pm on Monday or buy tickets from local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

The Club are very thankful to all our regular lotto players for their continued support.

Offaly Ladies

Offaly ladies footballers came out on the wrong side of a 3—15 to 2—11 scoreline in their game with Wicklow in Clane on Sunday in the All Ireland Intermediate Football Championship.

Gaelic Sunday

On Sunday 4th August 1918 a series of Football, Hurling and Camogie matches were organised throughout the Country to defy a ban on Public Gatherings imposed by the Authorities.

The 100th Anniversary of that significant event will be celebrated on Sunday 5th August 2018.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

DAINGEAN GAA

Lotto

The numbers drawn on July 16th were 5,9,27 and 30.

There was NO JACKPOT WINNER and there was one match 3 winner Rose McManus(c/o Ned Smyth). Next weeks jackpot increases to €5,000. Many thanks to all of our ticket sellers and buyers and to those who continue to play online.

Intermediate Championship

Daingean defeated Ferbane in the Intermediate championship on Saturday evening last on a scoreline of 1-11 to 12 points.

Daingean were never behind in this fixture, but Ferbane were always within touching distance. There was only a point between them going into the last 5 minutes, however Daingean managed to weather the storm and leave Durrow with a 2 point win. Daingean Team: C Curley,A Bolger, T Cocoman, P Ferguson, S Burns, C Carey, Larry Reilly,C McEvoy, D Walsh, T Spelman, J Kenny, S Tierney, J Hayes, C Brennan, C Hayes

Subs Used: Johnny McGrath for John Kenny, David Feely for Colm Brennan

I'm a Celeb Fundraiser - 28th July

Tickets are on sale every Wednesday evening between 19:30 and 20:30 from the club dressing rooms.

Tickets can also be purchased at any time (during opening hours) from "The Gaelic Bar", Tom Darcy's Gala, Postoffice, Scullys XL, Tullamore Court Hotel and Tommy Clarke's Barbershop. Please note there is a limited number of tickets so if interested in attending, please purchase your tickets(cost €20) as soon as possible.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

RHODE GAA

Senior Football Championship

Rhode Senior Footballers played out a 2-08 to 0-14 Draw against Ferbane in Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park on Sunday afternoon last. Rhode seniors were down by 4 points at the half but Rhode never gave up and continued to draw themselves back into the game and in the dying minutes Rhode were a point up but with further injury time played and a free for Ferbane drew the game and final whistle was blew. Rhode Seniors continue their unbeaten run in the championship .

Team: Ken Garry, Mark Rigney, Eoin Rigney, James McPadden, Brian Darby, Niall Darby, Gareth McNamee, Alan McNamee, Conor McNamee, Dylan Kavanagh, Pauric Sullivan, Ciaran Heavey, Paul McPadden, Anton Sullivan, Niall McNamee. Subs Dean Morris for Ken Garry, Shane Sullivan for Alan McNamee, Jake Kavanagh for Mark Rigney, Shane Lowry for Anton Sullivan (Black Card) .

Division 1 League Final



Rhode Senior Footballers take on Cappincur in the Division 1 League Final this Saturday the 28th of July in Clonbulloge at 7:30pm. Please Support.

Junior A Football Championship

Rhode Junior A footballers secured their third win in the championship beating Clara on a score-line of 2-14 to 1-11.

Team: Dean Morris, Damien Jones, Mossy Muldoon, Derek Cocoman, Jack Kilmurray, Keith Murphy, Karl Hannon, Lorcan Reilly, James Murphy, Anto Kilmurray, Robert Leavy, Dan O'Brien , Shane Lowry, Donal Hickey, Stephen O'Connell, Subs Luke Doyle for Jack Kilmurray, Ricky Cully for Mossy Muldoon Jack Downing for James Murphy, Frankie Glennon, for Anto Kilmurray.

Junior B football Championship

Rhode Junior footballers lost out in qualifying for the latter stages of Junior B Championship following 6-06 to 2-09 defeat to Shamrocks in the final game of the group. Well Done to players and management for giving it there all. It is always great to be able to put out a third team.

Team: Damien Jones, John Murphy, Fergal McNamee, Luke Doyle, Karl Green, Jack Kilmurray, Brendan Curley, Mark Hynes, Dan Reilly, Kieron Hope, P Murphy, Johnaton Geraghty, Paschal Kellaghan, John Burke. subs used Gordan Kerrigan, Kieron McNanus and Paul Glennon.

U13 League Champions

On Friday evening last Rhode U,13 footballers traveled to Daingean to take on Na Fianna in the League Final. From the start of the game Rhode took the lead and never took the foot of the peddle throughout the game which had us leading by 2-08 to 1-02 at the break. Rhode kept hitting home the scores and got their just rewards winning the League on a final score of 5-17 to 2-03. A massive thank you has to go to the management team of Stephen Darby, Seamus Cocoman, Michael Kennedy, Pauric Murphy, Craig Byrne.

Panel: Joshua Kellaghan, Cian Cocoman, Cameron Egan, Ethan Hannon, Noah Swaine, Ryan Kellaghan, Matt Heavey , Ben Kennedy, Evan Farrelly, Ryan Murphy, Ross Kellaghan, Charlie Cullen, Ryan Quinn, Barry Dunne, Gavin Murphy, Jamie Glennon, Adam Kellaghan, Liam Walsh, Richie Glennon, Billy Quinn, Aaron Byrne.

U13 Football championship

Rhode U13s took on Tullamore in Championship on Monday evening last in Tullamore. Rhode were down by two points at half-time but never gave up and won the game on a score-line of 4-7 to 3-04 .

Panel: Joshua Kellaghan, Mark O'Meara, Cameron Egan, Ethan Hannon, Sean Daly, Ryan Kellaghan, Matt Heavey, Noah Swaine, Ben Kennedy, Ryan Murphy, Ross Kellaghan, Charlie Cullen, Ryan Quinn, Barry Dunne, Gavin Murphy, Cian Cocoman, Adam Kellaghan, Jamie Glennon, Liam Walsh , Jamie Ennis.

U13 Football Championship Fixture

Rhode U13 Footballer's take on Shamrock's on Wednesday evening July 25th at 7:30 in Mucklagh.

La na gclub/ Gaelic Sunday Commemoration



Join Rhode GAA club in Commemorating the Centennial of Gaelic Sunday on Saturday August 4th , A hundred year ago in August 1918 Gaelic football teams played matches all over the country in defiance of the ruling British forces. To replicate the game played against Edenderry in 1918 Rhode Senior footballers will be playing Edenderry in the Offaly Senior Championship at 6:00pm . Following the match we will be having a BBQ in Killeens @9pm with music by caz entry €10. Also on the night there will be a presentation to Rhode/Croghan Lourdes fund .

On The Saturday Morning Rhode under-age club will mark the historic occasion by playing a blitz involving our teams from Rhode Warriors up to our U13s . The blitz will kick off at 11am . Refreshments on the day. All Welcome.

Kellogg's Offaly GAA Cul Camps

Over 200 boys and girls took part in the cul camps in Fr.Dowling Park Rhode. It is an historic high for attendance in the Rhode camp. The weather conditions Monday to Friday helped create a wonderful mood among participants as they had a jam packed week full of fun where they gave an excellent display of their footballing skills throughout the week. Yet Again the Rhode Camp went international as we welcomed Sam Robertson (Saudi Arabia) Issabelle, Daniel and Maggie Mae Leavy (New York USA) Its always a delight to have them with us and hopefully we will see you next year. On the final day the Club gave all the kids in attendance a goody bag.



A massive thank you to the fabulous coaches who as always do a fantastic job throughout the week.



Amy kerrigan Supervisor ( Rhode)



Mary Kerrigan Supervisor ( Rhode)



Keith McGuinness Supervisor ( Edenderry)



Ruairi McNamee ( Rhode)



Gareth McNamee ( Rhode)



Aishling Jones ( Daingean)

Paula Harte (Daingean)



Eddie Bennett (Clonbulloge)



Shauna Farrelly (Edenderry)

Adam Mahon (Edenderry)

Shane Cummins ( Edenderry)



Eoin Dunne (Edenderry)



Ciaran Farrell (Edenderry)



A big thank you also goes to Minor Club Secretary Tracey Murphy, PRO Robert Kellaghan and Groundsman Paul McNamee for their up keep on the field and dressing rooms and Parking for the summer camp and making sure everything ran smoothly for the coaches. Thanks also to Chairman Joe Malone, John Glennon and Mick Fleming for their help stewarding the parking and Traffic.

Congratulations

Massive Congratulations to Rhode Junior Player Aidan Brereton and his wife Alison on the birth of their baby daughter Roisin.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 16th of July for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 9 11 12 29. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Killeen’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €200.

Ciara Glennon

Get well

Get well wishes are extended to all of the people of the parish who are ill or hospitalised at the moment especially Bridgie Kerrigan, Kathleen Swaine and Tadhg Murphy.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

LEAMONAGHAN PARISH BULLETIN

FAMILY

On the Wednesdays of July, our four-parish pastoral area have been hosting four one-hour gatherings of reflection on the theme of Family. The fourth and final reflection will be held in Teach Liath, near Boora Church on this Wednesday July 25 from 7.30 to 8.30pm, on the theme of ‘Family and Faith’ People from all parts of our parish and our pastoral area are warmly

welcome to join in this time of reflection.

Pope Francis says: Take time, quality time. This means listening attentively and patiently to everything the other person wants to say. Do not be rushed, put aside your own needs and worries, and make space. Often the other spouse or family member does not need and solution to his/her problems, but simply to be heard, to feel that someone has acknowledged their pain, fear or disappointment, their hopes, joys and dreams.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

RAHEEN GAA

LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday 16 July 2018 were 10 11 21 26. There was No Jackpot Winner of €4,200 and 1 Match 3 Winner (John Cusack C/O Joan Condron) (€200 Each). Next week’s draw will take place in Direen’s, Cloneygowan on Monday 30 July 2018.

SENIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Raheen Senior Footballers made it 2 wins in a row in the Senior B Championship as they came out on top against Ballycumber with 2 points to spare last Saturday evening in BNM O’Connor Pk on a scoreline of 3-09 to 1-13. The win against a side who have been a bogey team for Raheen for the last few years puts Raheen firmly in the mix for Qualification for the knockout stages with 3 rounds to go. Raheen couldn’t have dreamt of a better start as they hit the ground running straight from the throw in opening the scoring with a goal inside the first minute when Raheen captain Liam Boland intercepted a Ballycumber clearance about 30m out and ran through to blast his shot to the top left corner of the net. Raheen followed this up with 3 points in a row before Ballycumber got off the mark with a point on 7 mins followed by another a min later. There then followed a 10 min scoreless period before Conor Carroll struck over Raheen’s 4th point. The remainder of the half saw both sides add 2 points apiece so at the break Raheen were in control leading 1-06 to 0-04. Ballycumber struck first with the opening 2 points of the second half but Raheen responded with vengance with their second goal when a scramble out on the wing saw the ball come to Brian Crombie who cracked the ball to the net. Ballycumber responded with a point before Raheen were dealt a blow on 6 mins when midfielder Declan Byrne was harshly black carded. Ballycumber took full advantage scoring 1-02 over the next 15 mins to draw level before Raheen turned it back in their favour with 3 points within a minute as Ballycumber replied with 2 points. Then in the final min came the clincher for Raheen when sub Mark Garry was put through in the middle inside the 45 and he set his sights firmly on goal as he shot low past the keeper to the net for goal no 3. Ballycumber did hit back with 2 points in injury time but it was not enough as Raheen held on for the win.

RAHEEN: James Boland, Eoin Corcoran, Brian Corcoran, Adam Kelly, Mikey Keogh, James Lalor, Jack Keogh (0-01), Liam

Boland (1-00), Declan Byrne, Liam Gorman (0-04), Conor Carroll (0-02), Paddy Arnold, Brian Crombie (1-00), Niall Dempsey (0-01), Jack O’Brien.

SUBS: Conor McNally (for Declan Byrne), Richie Reynolds (0-01) (for Paddy Arnold), Mark Garry (1-00) (for Brian Crombie).

SENIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Raheen Senior Footballers look to make it 3 wins in a row when they face Tubber in Rd 5 of the Senior B Championship on Saturday week (04 Aug) @ 7:15pm in Durrow. All Support would be appreciated.

SYMPATHY

Raheen GAA Club would like to extend Deepest Sympathy to the Byrne Family, Cadamstown following their recent bereavement. RIP.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

NA FIANNA GAA

U13 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

It was a mixed week in the Championship for Na Fianna U13 Footballers, firstly on Tuesday evening the No 1 Team faced Clara in the final round of the group stage with Clara winning in a high scoring encounter, then on Wednesday evening the No 2 Team were given a Walkover by Tullamore in their final round of the group stage which puts Na Fianna through to the Final against St Broughans only team with Date, Time & Venue TBC.

NA FIANNA: Cillian McHugh, Ronan Briophill, Finn Hasset, Tadhg Clear, Finn McCormack, Eoin Dunne, Rory Grehan, Danny Gorman, Kevin Sweeney, John Green, Cian Malone, Aaron Rattigan, Dan Daly, Cein Gorman, Peter McKeagney.

SUBS: Cillian Murphy (for John Greene), Jack Fox (for Tadhg Clear)

U15 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Na Fianna U15 Football No 1 Team alike the No 2 Team the previous week got their Championship off to a comprehensive winning start against Rhode Og last Tuesday week in Ballinagar on a scoreline of 7-12 to 4-08 with the scores spread throughout the team as 9 players got on the scoreboard. .

NA FIANNA: Martin Kelly, Brian Malone, Ben Colton, David Owens, Dylan Cahill (0-03), Fergal Dolan, Aaron Gorman, Cathal Younge, Diarmuid Finneran (1-00), Shane Corcoran (1-00), Ronan Daly (1-00), Rurai Dunne (1-01), Oisin Henchy (0-03), Joel Troy (1-00) and Robbie Gallagher (1-05).

Subs: Ciaran Murphy (1-00), Sean Flood, Stephen Hackett, Eamon Bolger and Eoghan Hyland.

U13 FOOTBALL LEAGUE FINAL

Na Fianna U13 Footballers lost out to Rhode in the League Final last Friday evening in Daingean.

NA FIANNA: Killian McHugh, Finn McCormack, Finn Hassett, Rory Grehan, John Greene, Ronan Brophill, Eoin Dunne, Cian Malone, Danny Gorman, Dan Daly, Cein Gorman, Aaron Rattigan, Jamie Byrne, Adam Carthy, Ryan Kinahan.

SUBS: Sam Dunne, Sean Cuskelly, Evan Gorman, Jack Fox, Cillian Murphy, Tadhg Clear, Peter McKeagney, Ryan Mulpeter, Brian Connolly.

MINOR (U17) FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Na Fianna Minor Footballers get their Championship campaign underway this Wednesday evening (25 July) at 7:30pm against St Broughans in Geashill. Best of Luck to Players & Management. All Support would be appreciated.

U15 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Following their opening round win Na Fianna U15 Footballers No 1 Team will have it all to do to try to make it 2 wins out of 2 as they face last year’s U14 Championship winners St Broughans in Rd 2 next Monday evening (30 July) @ 7:30pm in Brackangh. All Support would be appreciated.

U16 FOOTBALL LEAGUE WINNERS PRESENTATION OF MEDALS

The Na Fianna U16 Footballers who were successful in winning the 2017 Div 2 League Title were presented with their winning medals by Offaly County Footballers Conor Carroll and James Lalor in the Clubhouse, Geashill last Sunday afternoon. There was a fine turnout of players & families. The Club would like to Thank James & Conor for doing the presentation and their words of encouragement.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

CLARA GAA

Lotto Results Sunday 22nd July

Numbers drawn were: 13-21-25-31. There was no Jackpot winner. We had 2 match 3's who will receive €75 each.

- Josie Simpson

- Peg Finn.

Next week's Jackpot is €3,650 and the draw will be held during Bingo on Sunday 29 July.

Junior A Football Championship

Clara Junior A hosted Rhode on Sunday last (22nd), Rhode took the lead at half time on a scoreline of 0-10 to Clara's 0-6. Unfortunately Clara couldn't turn it around in the second half with the final score of Clara 1-11 Rhode 2-14.

U17 Hurling Championship

The Clara U17 hurlers commenced their championship on Friday evening last (20th) with a home game against Kinnitty/Lusmagh. This game was as good as over in the first 20 minutes as the Clara players took the shackles off and absolutely blitzed the visitors. The half time score was Clara 2-15 to Kinnitty/Lusmagh's 0-03. The score of the half came from midfielder Patrick Phelan after an incredible piece of stick work on the 65 yard line. Kinnitty/Lusmagh got their match ups right and got stuck into Clara in the second half and tied up the Clara danger men. Kinnitty/Lusmagh outscored Clara in the second half by 0-10 to 0-06 points. The full time score was Clara 2-21 to Kinnitty/Lusmagh's 0-12. This was a good run out for the Clara lads in their opening game.

One player's individual performance has to be pointed out as Cormac Delaney scored a massive 2-17, 2-05 coming from play as he was unmarkable on the evening. This has to be up there with any individual players scoring in a single game in the club's history.

The Clara team and scorers were:

1. Dylan Taylor, 2. Adam Kelly, 4. Aodhan Moran, 5. Steven Falsey, 6. James Moran, 7. Dion Conroy, 8. Pat Phelan (0-02), 9. Edward Cullen, 10. Conor Dolan (0-01), 11. Thomas Devine (0-01), 12. Adam Kelly, 13. Cormac Delaney (2-17) (0-11 frees), 15. Ciaran Ennis,

Subs used: Sean Delaney, Marcus Dalton, Barry Egan, Kai Dunne, Callum Dunne, Adam McCloskey, Conor Kinahan, Jack Buckley, Shane Gavin.

Senior Football Championship

The Clara Senior football team made the short trip to Bord na Mona O' Connor Park on Saturday last (21st) in the fourth round of the senior football championship. From the throw in, this Clara team looked a different outfit from the first few games, focused, motivated and hungry. Thomas Deehan opened the scoring in the first 30 seconds of the game, he then followed up with his second on the sixth minute from a free. Thomas scored a peach of a point from way out the field which left the score 0-03 to 0-01 after 12 minutes. Full back Carl Stewart got Clara's fourth from a 45. Ross Brady struck over a free from under the stand and in the next phase of play Josh Fleming got his first. Midway through the half Clara's goalkeeper Joey Deehan pulled off an incredible save from a softly given Tullamore penalty. Thomas got his third score from play just on the 20 minute mark. After some dogged play by half back Colm Doyle he played John O'Hara in for Clara's first goal in the 25th minute. A minute later Josh got his second and was then followed up by a score from Bobby Mitchell. A couple more chances were created but not taken before the half time whistle blew. The half time score was Clara 1-09 to Tullamore's 0-03.

The second half started as the first ended with a super goal from Bobby Mitchell in the 31st minute. There was an 8 minute stoppage as Thomas Deehan was taken out of the game in what was a very dangerous tackle as both his feet were off the ground. This didn't help Clara as the long break took the intensity out of their play. Tullamore continued to chip away at the Clara lead as Josh got his third from play in the 52nd minute. This was followed up by a fine point from Luke Dignam who was close to the corner flag a minute later. John O'Hara got his first point from open play in the 54th minute. Pa Smith opened the Tullamore defense and was unlucky not to get a third Clara goal as he took the paint off the top of the cross bar. Tullamore converted their second penalty with a few minutes left as Ross Brady closed out the scoring for Clara in the 69th minute.

Full time score Clara 2-14 to Tullamore's 1-12.

This was a good display from a well balanced Clara team. All the younger player's stood tall in a very open game of football.

The Clara team and scorers were: 1. Joey Deehan, 2. Conor Egan, 3. Carl Stewart 0-01 (45), 4. Seamus O'Brien, 5. Matt Mitchell, 6. John Ledwith, 7. Colm Doyle, 8. David Falsey, 9. Ross Brady 0-02 (0-01 free), 10. Robert Mitchell (1-01), 11. ThomasDeehan 0-04 (0-01 free), 12. Cathal O'Meara, 13. Josh Fleming (0-03), 14. John O'Hara (1-01), 15. Luke Dignam ( 0-01)

Subs: Graham Guilfoyle for Thomas Deehan (injured); Scott Brady for Josh Fleming; Pa Smith 0-01 for Matt Mitchell; Aaron Ngo for Conor Egan

Fixtures

Wednesday 25 July: U17 Football Championship - Green Round 1 - Clara V St. Vincent's in Clara at 7:30pm

Intermediate Hurling Championship - Round 5 - Clara V Ballyskenagh / Killavilla in Killurin at 7:30pm

Monday 30 July: Intermediate Hurling Championship - Round 2 - Clara V Birr in Moystown at 7:30pm

U15 Football Championship - Green Round 3 - Clara V Ferbane in Clara @7:30pm

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

OFFALY HERITAGE

If you want to contribute, contact Offaly Heritage using the details below:

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________